WWE Raw in Jacksonville (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Tommaso Ciampa, Iyo Sky, Akebono, Kevin Owens, Tanga Loa, Frank Trigg, Angelico, Will Ospreay, Colt Cabana, Dakota Kai, Brian Knobbs, Owen Hart, Hercules Hernandez

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The show features a pair of Triple Threat matches with the winners meeting later in the show for a spot in the match that will determine the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Backlash event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Jacksonville, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Detroit, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Knoxville. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommaso Ciampa (Tommaso Whitney) is 38 today.

-Iyo Sky (Masami Odate) is 33 today.

-Akebono Taro (Chadwick Rowan) is 54 today. He faced Big Show at WrestleMania 21.

-Frank Trigg turned 50 on Sunday.

-Tanga Loa (Tevita Tu’amoeloa Fetaiakimoeata Fifita) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen) turned 33 on Sunday.

-Angelico (Adam Bridle) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Will Ospreay turned 30 on Sunday.

-The late Owen Hart was born on May 7, 1965. He fell to his death at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view on May 23, 1999.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) was born on May 7, 1956. He died of heart disease at age 47 on March 6, 2004.

-Brian Knobbs (Brian Yandrisovitz) of The Nasty Boys turned 59 on Saturday.

-Colt Cabana (a/k/a Scott Colton) turned 44 on Saturday.

-Dakota Kai (Cheree Crowley) turned 36 on Saturday.