WWE names the 12 wrestlers who will compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has listed the following wrestlers as competing in the tournament for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

-Seth Rollins

-Austin Theory

-AJ Styles

-Bobby Lashley

-Finn Balor

-Rey Mysterio

-Edge

-Damian Priest

-The Miz

-Sheamus

-Shinsuke Nakamura

-Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: The tournament will start on Monday’s Raw and continue on Friday’s Smackdown. Both shows will have a pair of Triple Threat matches. The winners of the Triple Threat matches will meet in singles matches each show. The singles match winners will face off for the new championship at WWE Night of Champions.