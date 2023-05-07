WWE names the 12 wrestlers who will compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has listed the following wrestlers as competing in the tournament for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
-Seth Rollins
-Austin Theory
-AJ Styles
-Bobby Lashley
-Finn Balor
-Rey Mysterio
-Edge
-Damian Priest
-The Miz
-Sheamus
-Shinsuke Nakamura
-Cody Rhodes
Powell’s POV: The tournament will start on Monday’s Raw and continue on Friday’s Smackdown. Both shows will have a pair of Triple Threat matches. The winners of the Triple Threat matches will meet in singles matches each show. The singles match winners will face off for the new championship at WWE Night of Champions.
I want a job like the Miz has! He hasn’t won a match in like a year and he gets in this tournament lol
Seems weird to create a title because of Roman Reigns being exclusive to Smackdown and then give other exclusive Smackdown wrestlers the opportunity to get the new title.