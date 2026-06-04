WWE Clash in Italy poll results for best match and overall grade

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Clash in Italy event received a B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

-Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar won our best match poll with 34 percent of the vote. Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill and Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship finished tied second, with each match getting 24 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a B- grade, while I gave it a B grade during our same-day audio review. I agree with the readers’ choice for best match, and I enjoyed Ripley vs. Jade more than the Tribal Combat match. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.