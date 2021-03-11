AEW Dynamite viewership for the Revolution fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Dynamite television show delivered 743,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 934,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic with a .32 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 691,000 viewers and finished 25th with a .18 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.
This is a disappointing number considering aew was coming off one its biggest pay per views. They could have at least took in 800k. I guess without any big celebrity it’s back to normal.