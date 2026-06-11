AEW Dynamite preview: Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre. AEW will also tape next week’s Collision on Wednesday. Jake Barnett will be on vacation for the next two weeks, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).