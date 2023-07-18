What's happening...

AEW Battle of the Belts VII rating and viewership, plus combined numbers with AEW Collision

July 18, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VII delivered 524,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The quarterly special delivered a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VII combined for an average of 552,000 viewers and averaged 0.18 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: For comparison sake, April’s Battle of the Belts VI delivered 415,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. Battle of the Belts VI aired on a Friday following AEW Rampage, and the two shows combined for an average of 459,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating.

