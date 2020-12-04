AEW Dynamite viewership for Moxley vs. Omega, Sting’s unadvertised debut

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 913,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 710,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demographic with a .42 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 658,000 viewers and finished 40th with a .16 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. Tony Khan noted via his Twitter page that Wednesday’s Dynamite delivered the show’s best demo rating of 2020.