11/25 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp, Elektra Lopez vs. Amari Miller, and Xyon Quinn vs. Tank Ledger

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 41)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 25, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Xyon Quinn made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Xyon Quinn vs. Tank Ledger. Quinn initiated a test of strength early which Ledger powered out of. Ledger hit a hip toss but was quickly worn out with punches in the corner by Quinn. Quinn hit a back suplex for a near fall and a powerful clothesline to continue the momentum. Ledger turned it around with a fallaway slam and a cartwheel splash and attempted to finish but Quinn hit the Samoan driver and a forearm smash to the face of Ledger for the win.

Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger via pinfall in 4:57.

The commentary team hyped Elektra Lopez vs. Amari Miller for after the break…[c]

2. Elektra Lopez vs. Amari Miller. Lopez aggressively worked the neck of Miller to start and took her to the mat early. Miller grabbed a side headlock transitioned into a swinging neckbreaker to take control on Lopez but Lopez cut off Miller as Miller attempted a springboard type move from the ropes. Lopez wore down Miller with a chinlock while raking the eyes but Miller battled through and worked on Lopez in the corner and went for a rough looking springboard moonsault which Lopez avoided. Lopez quickly followed up with the ‘Electric Drop’ sky high on Miller for the victory.

Elektra Lopez defeated Amari Miller via pinfall in 4:29.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp. Kemp took Chen down to the mat showing disrespect early by slapping the back of Chen’s head. Chen fired up on Kemp and returned the favor slapping the back of Kemp’s head after working on Kemp in the corner. Kemp used the ringpost to work on the midsection of Chen and hit a neckbreaker. Kemp locked on a sleeper hold which Chen attempted to escape from but Kemp dragged Chen back to the mat. Chen eventually rallied and hit gut punches and a kick to the side of Kemp’s head and went to the top but was caught on the way down by Kemp who hit a German suplex followed by a Uranage backbreaker on Chen and that was it.

Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 6:14.

John’s Ramblings: Not much to this weeks edition of Level Up. The matches were kind of just there. They were not bad, but none seemed to get out of second gear. I’ve seen better episodes of the show.