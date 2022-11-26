Sheamus on battling a concussion and how a visit to Edge’s home inspired him, connecting with the crowd after struggling to do so early in his career

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Sheamus on being more passionate about the sport than ever before: “I love what I do. I’m still very passionate about what I do. I’m probably more passionate than I’ve ever been.”

Sheamus thought his career was over and how a visit to Edge’s home changed everything: “When I got the concussion at Mania in New York, I thought my career was going to be over. I kept doing Celtic Warrior Workouts and I was actually at Edge’s house and I saw the titles on the wall. I saw the Intercontinental Title, and I was like, ‘I can’t I can’t give up now. I’m so close to getting that final piece of the puzzle.’ That motivated me to come back in the best shape possible.”

Sheamus not being able to get the crowd behind him early in his career: “It didn’t matter what I did, the crowd had turned against me because they felt the machine was behind me and it just didn’t matter how hard I beat up my body. I just wasn’t going to win them over.”

Sheamus on how the concussion comeback influenced him: “I had more to prove. I came back like, ‘What have I got to lose?’ Every time I get in that ring, it’s a blessing. It’s an opportunity to show everybody what I could do because that literally could be my last time in the ring. I don’t want to go out that way. I don’t want to do it in a way where it’s so lackluster. So my mentality is to treat every match… like a WrestleMania moment. I can’t go out there and half-ass anything. It’s just not in my DNA. I want to go out there and want to put on banger-after-banger-after and I want to raise everybody. The biggest thing, I think, is the weight off my shoulders. I’m not so concerned about everything and paranoid about everything and every nitty-gritty little thing. I’m just going out there totally relaxed and totally, like, worry-free.”

Sheamus on why the crowd is connecting with him like never before: “I’m finally letting the crowd in. I’m not pretending anymore. I’m not trying to be something I’m not. I’m just me and I’m wearing my heart on my sleeve. I’m more aware of that now and I love bringing them in. I love bringing them in for those moments. Involving them and just feeding off their energy. It’s great for me. I guess before… I was a little bit reluctant.”

