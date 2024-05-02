Will Ospreay recalls what Kenny Omega told him and Jay White when he left NJPW for AEW, getting the call to work AEW All In at Wembley Stadium

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Will Ospreay

Hosts: Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington

Interview available at Omny.fm

Ospreay on AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium: “I got the call saying they’d like me to be a part of Wembley, and I was thinking, I’ll probably be part of the Battle Royale and that will be fun, but then it turns out I’m wrestling the first [AEW] World Champion [Chris Jericho], who’s like the guy I grew up watching and idolizing, and who I have so much respect for.”

Ospreay on the words Kenny Omega said to him when Kenny left NJPW to start AEW: “He [Kenny Omega] took me and Jay White to one side, and said how much he cares about New Japan, and that we’ve got to be the standard bearer. You guys have to take the flag and run with it.”

Other topics include the deciding factors that led him to sign full time with AEW, traveling back and forth from the UK to the United States for AEW shows, why it’s so important for his home base to be in London, working Takeshita at Revolution, his Forbidden Door match before officially signing with AEW, wrestling in silence in Japan during the pandemic, adjusting to TV-style wrestling at AEW, learning how to be a good promo, his influence on younger wrestlers, and the role that the Assassin’s Creed video game played in his wrestling gimmick.