AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Chicago, Illinois at United Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Matt Hardy, Angelico, and Jack Evans vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta.

-Alan “5” Angels vs. Dante Martin.

-Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix.

-Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Kal Herro and Isiah Moore vs. John Silver and 10.

-Heather Reckless vs. Thunder Rosa.

-Ren Jones and Brayden Lee vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Selene Grey vs. Kris Statlander.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.