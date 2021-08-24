AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Chicago, Illinois at United Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Matt Hardy, Angelico, and Jack Evans vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta.
-Alan “5” Angels vs. Dante Martin.
-Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix.
-Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.
-Kal Herro and Isiah Moore vs. John Silver and 10.
-Heather Reckless vs. Thunder Rosa.
-Ren Jones and Brayden Lee vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
-Selene Grey vs. Kris Statlander.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
