02/26 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley weigh-in for the AEW Title match at AEW Revolution, Kenny Omega vs. Pac in a 30-minute Iron Man match, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express, women’s four-way

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley weigh-in for the AEW Title match at AEW Revolution, Kenny Omega vs. Pac in a 30-minute Iron Man match, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express, women’s four-way, and more (31:34)…

Click here for the February 26 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

