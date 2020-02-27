Chris Jericho cut on AEW Dynamite, required stitches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Champion Chris Jericho needed seven stitches after being cut during the final segment of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The wound was caused by a Jon Moxley headbutt.

Powell’s POV: A rough night at the office for Jericho, who bled heavily during the weigh-in segment. Fortunately, it’s nothing that will prevent him from working the main event against Moxley at Saturday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

7 stitches courtesy of #JonMoxley on aewontnt tonight. My bad #Mox…I let my guard down. Not gonna make the same mistake twice on Saturday at #AEWRevolution…your day of reckoning is coming at the hands of… https://t.co/mklelIiBFS — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 27, 2020



