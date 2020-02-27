NXT episode to be broadcast from the WWE Performance Center

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Levesque announced to the Full Sail University crowd on Wednesday that the March 11 edition of NXT television will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center. NXT TV’s usual home of Full Sail University is unavailable that night due to a school function. Levesque framed the March 11 event as Fan Appreciation Night and the company gave away free tickets.

Powell’s POV: This is disappointing. When Levesque mentioned during one of his media calls that Full Sail would not be available for an upcoming show, I was hopeful that NXT would take the show on the road for a week. While the PC show could be fun, a road show would have been an interesting barometer to help determine whether running in a larger venue in front of a fresh audience could be beneficial in the brand’s weekly ratings battle with AEW Dynamite.



