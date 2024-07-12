CJ Perry says she is no longer with AEW, free to sign elsewhere

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CJ Perry told USA Today that her deal with AEW has expired. Perry stated that her “time with them has just finished” and is now free to sign elsewhere. Read more at USAToday.com.

Powell’s POV: Perry’s last appearance for AEW was back in November. She suffered a nasty infection in her finger last year from what she said was caused by a splinter she got while backstage at an AEW event. Perry also spoke very highly of Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan at different points in the USA Today story.