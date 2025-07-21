07/21 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 368): TNA Slammiversary review with John Moore and Jonny Fairplay

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer John Moore and Jonny Fairplay reviewing the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view, which included Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, the return of AJ Styles, Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in a title vs. title match, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 368) – TNA Slammiversary Review with John Moore.

