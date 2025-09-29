NXT wrestler Ridge Holland scheduled for surgery

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ridge Holland received bad news after suffering a foot injury at Saturday’s TNA Impact television taping. The NXT wrestler announced via social media that he is scheduled for surgery on Friday to repair a Lisfranc injury.

Powell’s POV: Holland was working a match with Moose at the Impact tapings in Edmonton when he suffered the injury. The match was stopped, and Holland was helped to the back. Per various online medical websites, Lisfranc surgeries are typically followed by three months in a cast or a walking boot, and it can take up to a year for a full recovery. Here’s wishing Holland the best with his surgery.

Lisfranc Injury…Surgery Friday. See ya in abit — “ The Steam Pig” Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) September 29, 2025

