Rhodes Wrestling Association “80s Fever” results: Vetter’s review of The Outrunners vs. “The Texas Outlaws” Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes, Abadon vs. Vipress

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Rhodes Wrestling Association “80s Fever”

September 20, 2025, in Leander, Texas, at The Bullpen

Replay released September 28, 2025 via YouTube.com

I like this building; it’s a big, clean factory-type room, and all fans are seated on one side of the ring. The crowd was maybe 125.

* Sticking with the 80s theme, ring announcer Emily Mae wore a shirt with big shoulder pads.

1. Auzzy and Hitt vs. “Conflict Theory” Jordan Tyler and Korey Konstantine for the RWA Tag Team Titles. Jordan Tyler wore a Philadelphia Eagles jersey in Cowboys country for some cheap heat. I doubt I’ve seen any of these four students. They all brawled at the bell. Hitt looks a lot like Chris Kanyon but the size of Lance Archer. Konstantine, who has a blue mohawk, hit a delayed vertical suplex on Hitt at 4:00. The heels worked over the smaller Auzzy. Tyler (think Dax Harwood) choked Auzzy in the ropes. Hitt finally got a hot tag at 9:30 and hit some clotheslines. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Tyler for a nearfall. Hitt nailed a double-underhook twisting slam on Tyler, and Auzzy immediately hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Fairly basic but fine.

Auzzy and Hitt defeated Jordan Tyler and Korey Konstantine to retain the RWA Tag Team Titles at 11:40.

* Some guys talked backstage; I don’t know them so I can’t add much context.

2. Maya World vs. Shawna Reed. I had seen Shawna wrestle here in western Wisconsin a few years ago, and frankly, I didn’t know she was still active. She’s tall (listed at 5’10”), and she barked at the crowd on her way to the ring. Maya is an up-and-comer and a Texas native, and she came out second. Reed attacked her from behind, and they brawled on the mat. Maya hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. They brawled at ringside. Reed tied her in a Tarantula at 4:30. Maya tied Reed along her back and hit a swinging faceplant for the pin.

Maya World defeated Shawna Reed at 7:15.

* Cordell Bennett was approached outside for comments about his match later against Movie Myk. Cordell said, “I’m done talking.” He explained, “I’m too athletic for my own good,” saying he jumps too high and too far.

3. Chad Lennex vs. Vin Parker vs. Mop Guy vs. Jimmy House in a four-way. I wrote their names in order of entrance, and I think they are all new to me. Chad made me think of Joey Ryan, but he has dark eye makeup. Vin is young with a thick head of hair, and the girls in the crowd squealed for him. Yes, Mop Guy is the ring crew worker with his bottles of cleaners. Jimmy came out last, and he has a great physique; he was billed as being Filipino. “This guy is ripped!” a commentator said.

Jimmy and Mop Guy locked up, and Jimmy’s arms are twice the size of the scrawny ring crew kid. Lennex hit a Flatliner on Mop Guy for a nearfall at 4:30. Parker hit an enzuigiri on House, then a superkick for a nearfall. Vin hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 7:00, but Lennex made the save. House hit a double shoulder block, and he ripped off his shirt. Mop Guy jumped back in and hit a stunner on House. Parker hit a Falcon Arrow on House for a nearfall. Lennex hit a spin kick for a nearfall, but Mop Guy made the save. House speared Lennex for the pin. House and Parker are leagues better than the other two.

Jimmy House defeated Vin Parker, Chad Lennex, and Mop Guy in a four-way at 11:32.

* Parker beat up House after the bell and was loudly booed.

4. Abadon vs. Vipress. This is the debut here for West Coast-based Vipress; she’s a regular on GCW shows in Los Angeles. They appear to be roughly the same height. Abadon hit a side suplex at 1:30 and a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. She went for a cross-armbreaker, but Vipress got a rollup for a nearfall. Vipress hit a back suplex, then a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 3:00, and she slowed down Abadon with a chinlock on the mat. Vipress hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 6:30. Abadon hit a sliding kick, then a Sister Abigail (swinging faceplant) for the pin. Good action.

Abadon defeated Vipress at 7:34.

* Outside, Emily Mae interviewed Sophia Rose, who is now a redhead. RWA champion Jazmin Allure walked up and told Sophia she’s not good enough to beat her.

5. Movie Myk vs. Cordell Bennett for the RWA Title. Cordell has a great physique, and the commentators said he played college football. He’s giving me young David Otunga vibes. Movie Myk is more comparable in looks to Velveteen Dream, and he’s the babyface. The bell rang, and they circled each other before locking up. Cordell slapped him in the face and rolled to the floor at 2:30. Myk followed, and he whipped Cordell into the guardrail. In the ring, Myk kept Cordell grounded, and he hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 7:00.

Cordell seized control and hit some hard chops in the corner. He hit a suplex at 10:00, and he knocked Myk down with a shoulder tackle and got a nearfall. Myk hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex, and they were both down at 12:00. Myk got back to his feet, and as he approached, Bennett hit a low blow uppercut, and the referee immediately called for the bell. The action was decent, but was also going at two-thirds speed, which I just don’t think is all that uncommon for trainees.

Movie Myk defeated Cordell Bennett via DQ to retain the RWA Title at 12:57.

6. Jazmin Allure vs. Sophia Rose for the RWA Women’s Title. Yes, Sophia has gone from Tiffany Stratton blonde to Maria Kanellis red; it’s quite a transformation with just a hair color change. Jazmin has had several AEW/ROH TV matches. Rose competes in OVW and in Illinois-based Dreamwave. They shouted at each other before locking up. They fought on the mat, and Jazmin grabbed Rose’s hair. Rose hit a handspring-back-elbow in the corner at 2:00. Allure twisted the left arm and focused on it. She repeatedly slammed Rose’s head onto the turnbuckles at 3:30 and a missile dropkick into the corner.

Jazmin shouted a slur in Spanish that drew a reaction from the crowd; the commentators joked that they couldn’t repeat it. Rose hit a jumping knee in the corner; she went for a 619, but Jazmin blocked it. Moments later, Rose hit the 619 at 6:30. Jazmin hit a seated Spanish Fly from the corner for a nearfall, and she was frustrated. She mounted Rose and repeatedly punched her, and she switched to a crossface, but Rose rolled her over for a nearfall. Rose hit the Splits Stunner for a nearfall at 8:30. Rose hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Jazmin avoided a second Splits Stunner, and she hit a basement dropkick, got a rollup with a handful of tights, and the pin. Okay action.

Jazmin Allure defeated Sophia Rose at 9:13.

7. Jesse Funaki vs. T.Y. Shane. Yes, Jesse is the son of former WWE wrestler (and No. 1 announcer!) Sho Funaki; I saw him wrestle recently on another show in Texas. He wore red trunks today; the first time I saw him, he wore blue, like his dad. My first time seeing hillbilly character Shane, who has long, dirty hair, and a commentator noted that Shane “came out of the trailer park.” They tied up, and the crowd was 100 percent behind the young Funaki, who may still be a teen. Shane kept Funaki tied up in a headlock early on, and he jawed at the crowd. Shane is clearly a bit older, probably already in his 30s; he offered a handshake but kicked Funaki in the stomach.

Funaki fired up and hit some punches, then an enzuigiri at 4:30. He hit an impressive dropkick and was fired up. Shane dropped him throat-first on the top rope and took control. He hit a leg lariat for a nearfall at 8:30, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Shane switched to a sleeper, and he dropped to the mat. Funaki hit a back suplex to escape, and they were both down at 10:30.

They traded forearm strikes and Funaki hit a Sling Blade clothesline, a running kick in the corner, a leaping Fameasser, and a swinging neckbreaker for a believable nearfall. Funaki hit a superkick. Shane hit an enzuigiri and a second-rope tornado DDT for a nearfall at 13:00. Funaki hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Shane hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, then a running Bulldog Powerbomb for a nearfall. Shane grabbed a belt buckle, but the ref confiscated the weapon. Funaki immediately hit a dropkick to the jaw for the pin. That topped all expectations.

Jesse Funaki defeated T.Y. Shane at 15:04.

8. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “The Texas Outlaws” Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes. Again, Wyatt is thicker with long blond hair, looking more like his dad, grandfather (and I always say a lot like Barry Windham). Wayne apparently is older, but he’s a bit smaller and has dark hair, looking more like his Uncle Cody. Truth and Wyatt opened in an intense lockup, and Wyatt hit a deep armdrag, then a shoulder tackle that dropped Magnum. Floyd entered, so Wayne entered at 2:30. Wayne dropped his brother onto Floyd to get a nearfall. Wayne hit a second-rope crossbody block.

Wyatt hit a senton, as the brothers kept Floyd grounded. Floyd dropped Wyatt with a punch to the jaw, then a crossbody block at 5:30. Wayne jumped back in as they kept working over Turbo. Turbo hit a bodyslam. The Outrunners did their ‘Sunovabitch’ handshake and elbow drop at 7:30, and they now worked over Wayne. A commentator said both Rhodeses are going to the U of Texas right now. Wayne hit a top-rope crossbody block. Floyd hit a bodyslam but missed an elbow drop.

Wyatt got a hot tag and hit some punches on each Outrunner at 10:00. The Rhodeses hit punches in opposite corners on the Outrunners as the crowd counted along, and they hit stereo bulldogs. The Outrunners hit a team Bulldog Powerslam move and got a nearfall at 11:30. The brothers hit a version of a Hart Attack clothesline on Magnum for a nearfall. All four traded punches in the ring. The Outrunners hit their team Bulldog Powerslam on Wyatt for the pin. That was fun.

“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated “The Texas Outlaws” Wayne Rhodes and Wyatt Rhodes at 13:10.

Final Thoughts: I enjoyed this show, but I’ll add that my expectations were set pretty low, knowing that I’d be seeing a lot of students. But when I looked up and down the lineup, there was enough here (Outrunners, Jazmin, Abadon, Funaki) that made me want to watch the whole show. The main event was the best match of the night, and it really felt like a throwback — not just the Outrunners with their schtick, but Wyatt in particular looks like he just emerged from the 1984 South.