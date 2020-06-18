06/18 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett discuss WWE and COVID-19 testing, lawsuit against WWE and executives over MENA TV negotiations, Edge injury, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion, and more

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE and COVID-19 testing, lawsuit against WWE and executives over MENA TV negotiations, Edge injury, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion, and more (65:52)…

