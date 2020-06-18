AEW Fyter Fest lineup: Five advertised matches for the two-week special editions of Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Fyter Fest shows that will air July 1 and July 8 editions of AEW Dynamite.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW Championship.

-Cody vs. Jake Hager for the TNT Championship.

-Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy.

Powell’s POV: AEW announced the women’s championship match and Jericho vs. Cassidy on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The company has yet to announce which matches will air on July 1 and which will air on July 8. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite every Wednesday as the show airs on TNT. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night AEW Dynamite audio review.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in the second part of a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday...

