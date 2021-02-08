WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership coming out of the Royal Rumble event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.257 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.126 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.383 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .65 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was second in the demo compared to other network shows and up from last week’s .62. Friday’s Smackdown finished first in the adults 18-49 demo.