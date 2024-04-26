WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the Backlash France go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles meet face-to-face
-“A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles
-“Authors of Pain” Akam and Rezar vs. “New Catch Republic” Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate
-The first ever RKO Show
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be taped on Friday in Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena.
