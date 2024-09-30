WWE Raw results (9/30): Powell’s live review of Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Monster Standing match, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre appear before their HIAC match at Bad Blood, Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,636)

Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center

Aired live September 30, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Footage aired of fans waiting outside the venue to enter while Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary. CM Punk was shown walking backstage. A shot aired of Drew McIntyre arriving at the building. Braun Strowman was shown entering the building with a dog on a leash. Bronson Reed was shown exiting an elevator.

Tessitore and Wade Barrett stood in the ring. Barrett told the fans to enjoy the arena as it is because it would not be the same after the Last Monster Standing match. Barrett welcomed fans to Raw. Tessitore set up a video package that recapped Jey Uso beating Bron Breakker to win the Intercontinental Championship on last week’s Raw…

Jey Uso was shown walking with fans behind him in the concourse. Jey called for his music to play while standing with his son. Jey kissed the top of his son’s head and then made his entrance through the crowd.

Jey had a lengthy celebration and the fans chanted “you deserve it” once he was in the ring. Jey said he would fight every week for his title and would fight anyone who wants it. Jey told the fans he appreciated and loved them. He thanked them for having his back through all the years.

Jey said it was special for him to walk to the ring with his first singles championship with his son behind him. He recalled being just a twin and how people didn’t know him, but he said they know him now. Jey said his biggest fan is his mother. Jey said he spoke to her and she told him to go out and get it. “I got it and Mama we did it,” Jey said.

Bron Breakker’s entrance music interrupted Jey. Breakker came out and joined Jey inside the ring. Breakker said he wasn’t there to spoil the fun or crash the party. Breakker said he was there because of the respect he has for the championship. Breakker said the lineage of the title goes back a long way.

Breakker said that after battling with Jey last week, he has the same amount of respect for him. Breakker said Jey was the better man last Monday. Breakker said he wouldn’t spear Jey or attack him. Breakker said he felt he should be the first person to come out as a competitor and colleague to congratulate Jey.

Breakker offered a handshake. Jey apprehensively accepted the handshake. As Breakker was leaving, Jey said his name and then approached him. “There’s some dogs in Indiana, Uce,” Jey said with a smile. Breakker smiled back and then exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: A nice segment. There’s no telling whether Breakker is setting up Jey for a fall, but Jey’s celebration was cool and his exchange with Breakker was unexpectedly respectful and enjoyable.

Highlights aired of the backstage argument between Rey Mysterio and Xavier Woods that set up their match. Mysterio made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin heading into a commercial break… [C]

Tessitore noted that Raw will be reverting to two hours next week and will start at the usual time…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan hanging out by the lowrider. Dom got a phone call (he must not be a Verizon customer) from Finn Balor, who told him that he was having travel issues. Balor said Dom could tell Morgan that the business is taken care of. JD McDonagh and Carlito showed up and they all walked away from the lowrider…

Tessitore read an add for the “Lucha Lowrider” toy while a graphic was shown… Xavier Woods made his entrance…

1. Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods. A graphic listed the broadcast team (the usual five members). Rey performed a head-scissors takedown and then threw a clunky kick that hit more ropes than Woods. Rey followed up with a seated senton on the floor heading into a break just over a minute into the match. [C]

Rey hit an Asai Moonsault on Woods and then rolled him back inside the ring. Rey went up top and hit another seated senton, then hit a springboard crossbody block for a two count. Woods avoided a 619 and then

Woods rolled up Rey and pinned him. Woods hoisted up Rey and the idea was that Rey slip behind him, but Woods fell down. When they stood up, Woods pulled Rey’s mask off. Woods looked horrified for a moment and then rolled up Rey and pinned him.

Xavier Woods defeated Rey Mysterio in 8:00.

Powell’s POV: There were a couple of clunky spots in the match, but I liked the finish and how it works for what they’ve been doing with Woods. Tessitore conveyed a good amount of shock over the mask coming off, and Barrett was in heel mode by defending Woods.

Backstage, Lyra Valkyria was in her locker room when she was approached by Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. Deville mentioned Valkyria had a tough match with Zoey Stark and would be out there all alone. Deville said she wouldn’t be along because both she and Baszler would be there… [C]

A brief video with a stone and a fire symbol were shown (the symbol was shown previously)…

Backstage, Kofi Kingston asked Xavier Woods if he intentionally removed Rey’s mask. Woods got defensive and said he would never do that. Kingston said Jey Uso offered him an Intercontinental Title shot. Woods said he’d be by Kingston’s side while he climbs the mountain again. Kingston said he actually told Jey that Woods deserves the match and Jey agreed. Woods went from mopey to happy and said he wanted to be in Kingston’s corner for his match later in the show. Karrion Kross could be seen in the background for a portion of this exchange…

2. Zoey Stark (w/Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler) vs. Lyra Valkyria. Both entrances were televised. Valkyria was on the offensive heading into an early break. [C] Valkyria rolled Stark and had her pinned, but the referee was distracted by Baszler. Deville hit Valkyria with a knee strike on the apron. Stark followed up with Z360 and scored the pin.

Zoey Stark defeated Lyra Valkyria in 7:15.

After the match, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance ran out and helped Valkyria. Carter and Chance hit their Keg Stand finisher on Deville and Baszler…

Powell’s POV: So Carter and Chance could have been in Valkyria’s corner, but they waited until she lost the match to save her. Thanks? And what’s the point of putting heat on the heels just to erase it seconds later? Let me guess, a six-woman tag match is coming soon?

The Godzilla vs. King Kong style video package for Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman aired…

Backstage, Adam Pearce was lecturing security guards about containing CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. Punk walked by dressed in white and looked moody…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance. Carter, who wore a face shield, said the Pure Fusion Collective broke her face. Chance said the days of her, Carter, and Valkyria being known as the nice guys were finished and they would be going after the tag titles. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn showed up and bickered with the babyfaces…

The Hell in a Cell was lowered around the ring while the cage lowering music played. Adam Pearce stood inside the ring with security guards.

[Hour Two] Pearce said part of his responsibilities are the delivering of main events and special attractions. Pearce said he plans to deliver one hell of a special attraction at Bad Blood. Pearce said the war between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre would be over after HIAC. Pearce said they needed to get through the night. He said there would be no physicality between Punk and McIntyre tonight, which drew boos from the crowd.

CM Punk was introduced and made his entrance. Punk checked out the HIAC structure. Pearce introduced Drew McIntyre, who made his entrance dressed in a black suit and joined them inside the HIAC structure. Pearce asked the wrestlers if they had any final words before HIAC.

McIntyre said he would go first. Security guards stood in the middle of the ring between the two wrestlers. McIntyre said he wore black out of respect for Punk’s wife because she will need to feed and bathe Punk, and will probably leave him after HIAC. McIntyre said Punk wouldn’t come back this time.

Punk glared at McIntyre, who said he could talk all day if Punk didn’t want to speak. McIntyre took issue with fans chanting Punk’s name, which led to a brief Punk chant. McIntyre said Punk taught him how to hate. McIntyre said it’s a powerful weapon if you use it correctly, but it’s dangerous if it stays with you long term. McIntyre said the hate will die with Punk at Bad Blood. McIntyre exited the ring, but stopped on the apron when Punk raised his microphone.

Punk said people have called him Best in the World, Second City Saint, and Voice of the Voiceless. He said he was voiceless tonight because he has noting to say to a piece of garbage like McIntyre. Punk said he is filled with so much rage that he can’t go home. Punk said he’s been living in a hotel for four weeks because he can’t subject his wife to the man that McIntyre turned him into.

Punk said McIntyre turned him into the Boogeyman that his harshest critics made him out to be and that’s who he needs to be to send McIntyre back to Scotland in a box. Punk said he wants McIntyre to remember that he prayed for all of this when they are locked in HIAC and Punk has taken everything from him.

Punk said McIntyre will crawl and beg and then see him once he wipes the blood from his eyes. Punk said it’s not a god or the devil that McIntyre will pray to, he’ll be praying to CM Punk. Punk said he would see McIntyre in hell. Punk tossed the mic…

Powell’s POV: Obviously, I was mistaken earlier about McIntyre’s instructions to security being about Reed and Strowman, but I changed it above to avoid further confusion. This was a good final segment with both men showing good intensity. They’ve found the right tone for the HIAC match and have really played it up as a feud ending match and a potential career ending match. It will be interesting to see if the loser disappears for a bit to sell the danger of the match.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Braun Strowman, who said he was not nervous and would remind the world why he is the Monster of all Monster. The Miz tried to speak to Strowman, but R-Truth interrupted them. Strowman said he didn’t expect to see Truth because he was hit with five Tsunamis. Truth said he didn’t remember that. Miz questioned why Truth didn’t tell him he was coming. Truth said he didn’t know. Truth informed Miz that he got them a match against AI. Miz figured out that Truth was referring to AOP…

The Judgment Day minus Finn Balor made their entrance for a six-an tag match… [C]

A shot aired of Lucas Oil Stadium while Tessitore hyped the venue hosting the Royal Rumble in January and the upcoming ticket release date… Tessitore hyped Cody Rhodes appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on ESPN…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley asked Sami Zayn what he thinks it will take to get a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Zayn took issue with the disrespect that Gunther has shown him. Zayn said you’d think it wouldn’t bother him by now, but it does. Someone was standing in the background, it it was tough to make out the identity of the person. Zayn said he wouldn’t quit until he gets his title shot…

Tessitore mentioned that there is toilet paper with Dominik Mysterio’s face on it that can be purchased on the WWE website. The broadcast team hyped Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio in as shark cage… The LWO members made their entrance…

3. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito (w/Liv Morgan) vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Del Toro hit a top rope crossbody block on McDonagh during the opening minute. Wilde tagged in. The babyfaces hit rope dives on the heels with Wilde capping it off with a 450 splash on Carlito for a near fall. [C]

The babyfaces hit dives from the ring onto the heels at ringside. Morgan distracted the referee while Wilde went up top. Finn Balor showed up and shoved Wilde down. McDonagh hit Wilde with The Devil Inside and scored the pin.

Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito beat Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in 8:30.

Balor joined the other Judgment Day members in the ring for the post match celebration… [C]

Powell’s POV: The crowd was quiet during the babyface entrance and once the match started, but the flashy dives woke them up and had them popping by the end. I wasn’t crazy about seeing a 450 splash result in a throwaway pre-commercial near fall, but it was fun otherwise. Tessitore does a nice job of expressing outrage when the heels cheat to win.