Aalyah Mysterio returning to the WWE Performance Center

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE may add another Mysterio to its roster. Rey Mysterio stated on Undertaker’s podcast that his daughter, Aalyah, enjoyed the two weeks of training she did at the WWE Performance Center in February. “Took her up in October of last year, she loved it,” Rey said. “Sent her again this year, February, for two weeks, she loved it. And now we are in May [when the podcast was recorded], and she’s getting ready to go up there and establish herself at the PC. I’m excited.” Check out the full podcast below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Rey recalled telling Aalyah, 24, that he would take her to the ring once she graduated from college. Rey made good on his promise after she graduated from the University of California, San Diego, with a degree in human biology. Aalyah already has a big rival waiting for her, and I’m not talking about her brother Dominik Mysterio. Aalyah dated Rhea Ripley’s husband, Buddy Murphy (a/k/a Buddy Matthews), back in 2020. Okay, fine, they “dated” in a WWE storyline. Anyway, here’s wishing Aalyah the best in her training.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)