WWE Raw results (7/17): Powell’s live review of Brock Lesnar’s appearance in Cody Rhodes country, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,573)

Live from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Aired July 17, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] The broadcast team of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcomed viewers to the show and ran through the list of previously advertised matches…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance. “The American Nightmare is home,” Graves said before ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced Rhodes. A loud “Cody” chant broke out once he was in the ring and his music stopped. Cody looked emotional as he looked around the building. A “welcome home” chant broke out.

“So, Atlanta, my home, what do you guys want to talk about?” Rhodes started. Cody said they didn’t really need to talk because there was a large shadow looming over the arena in the form of Brock Lesnar. Cody said Lesnar should come to the ring and accept his challenge for SummerSlam, then called him out.

Lesnar’s entrance music did not play. The fans booed. The broadcast team noted that Lesnar was scheduled to appear. “Really?” Cody asked. He added that Lesnar is scheduled to appear and assumed that he was going to be fashionably late. Cody said that if Lesnar showed up at nine, he’d be in the ring waiting for him. Cody said the same was true if Lesnar showed up at ten or at the very end of the show.

Cody pointed out his mother, who was sitting in the front row and praised her. Cody went back to talking about his relationship with Lesnar. He said the two only two words he can think of are “hard times.” Cody said it won’t be hard times for him when Lesnar shows up in his home state, it will be hard time for Lesnar. Cody told the fans he loved them and told them to enjoy Raw. Cody went to ringside where he hugged his family members.

Brock Lesnar’s entrance theme played. Cody went to the entrance aisle and said, “Come on.” Lesnar’s music stopped playing. The fans booed. Cody walked toward the stage and then turned and waved. Lesnar’s music played again. Cody went to the stage and then walked into the back.

A chair flew into the stage area. Lesnar and Cody emerged from backstage and Lesnar was already taking it to Cody. Lesnar dominated Cody and brought him to ringside and gave him an F5 before putting him in a Kimura lock in front of his family members. Lesnar threw Cody back inside the ring and reapplied the hold while the broadcast team feared that he would break Cody’s arm again.

“Challenge accepted,” Lesnar said to Cody without a mic in hand. “I’ll see you at SummerSlam, bitch.” Lesnar left the ring and smirked as he looked at Cody’s family before the show cut to commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A strong angle with Cody getting to speak to his hometown fans before Lesnar got massive heat for attacking him in front of friends and family. It was simple and highly effective.

The broadcast team recapped the opening angle. New footage aired from during the break of Lesnar slamming a chair over Cody’s back before heading backstage… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Matt Riddle in a non-title match. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were banned from ringside. They were shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Gunther and Riddle ended up at ringside. Riddle ran and jumped off the ring steps into a chop. Gunther slammed him at ringside heading into a break. [C]

Riddle took control and performed an exploder suplex. Gunther fought back with a wicked chop. Riddle fired back with a kick. Gunther chopped him again. Riddle threw a series of kicks. Gunther suplexed Riddle and then put him down with a clothesline that led to a near fall.

Riddle caught Gunther with a pair of ripcord knee strikes and then hit him with a running knee to the back of the head and covered him for a two count. Riddle went to the ropes and went for the Floating Bro, but Gunther put his knees up. Gunther dropkicked Riddle and then powerbombed him before pinning him.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther defeated Matt Riddle in 8:15 in a non-title match.

Afterward, Gunther climbed onto the broadcast table with a microphone in his hand. Gunther told the fans they could boo him all they want, but it’s the greatest night of their sad lives because they got to see the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time.

“Matt Riddle, it’s done,” Gunther said. Gunther said he’s building a legacy. He said Drew McIntyre could ride on his coattails, but he’ll fall victim to the Ring General just like everyone else…

Powell’s POV: Good, physical action from bell to bell. I’m anxious to see Gunther vs. McIntyre, which will presumably take place at SummerSlam.

Jackie Redmond interviewed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the backstage interview set. They spoke about their tag team title match with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Morgan said they wouldn’t back down from anyone.

Rhea Ripley interrupted and told Redmond to leave. Ripley glared at Rodriguez, who said, “Not even you.” Morgan started to speak until Ripley headbutted her. Ripley and Rodriguez fought. Several referees and producers tried to pull them apart. Ripley kicked the left knee of Rodriguez, who stayed down and sold the knee while Morgan asked if she was okay…

“The Judgment Day” Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest started to make their entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: Ripley kicking the knee of Rodriguez didn’t look all that damaging because Rodriguez had her foot off the ground at the time. That said, the injury angle makes the tag title match more interesting, as they could be giving the champions an out for losing. Plus, I’m all for moving the titles to Deville and Green, especially if Rodriguez is going to be challenging Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam.

Patrick plugged priority passes for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia… The Viking Raiders and Valhalla were shown looking weird backstage…

Ripley stood in the ring with Dom, Balor, and Priest and asked if fans really thought they were going to break up. Ripley labeled herself the most dominant woman in the industry and said she’s unbeatable as the champion. Ripley also spoke about how Dom will become the NXT North American Champion on Tuesday’s NXT television show.

Dom tried to speak and was booed. He said he would beat Wes Lee. Priest said all the boos won’t change the fact that Dom will become NXT North American Champion. Priest said the boos don’t change the fact that he’s “guaranteed to be world champion.” Priest noted that Balor gets the first crack at Seth Rollins.

“I love you, bro,” Balor told Priest. Balor said that he’d be listening to whatever Rollins had to say later. Balor said their issue won’t end until he is named the new World Heavyweight Champion. Dom tried to speak again and was booed loudly.

Sami Zayn’s entrance music played and then he walked out with Kevin Owens. Zayn said he feels like he has a good relationship with the fans and knows what they like and dislike. Zayn asked the fans if they paid to listen to Dom talk. The fans booed. Zayn asked if they paid to see somebody shut Dom’s mouth. The fans cheered. Zayn said the fans are in luck, then said that he and Owens are actually in luck because they face Dom and Priest later.

Priest said Judgment Day has been focussing on individual championships. Priest pointed out to Dom that he saw championship belts on Owens and Zayn. Priest said that if Owens and Zayn are so confident, then they should put their titles on the line tonight.

Zayn said he thought he should let Owens handle it because he seemed agitated after listening to Judgment Day talk for five minutes. Owens yelled that he didn’t care if the titles were on the line, as long as he got to get his hands on Dom and Priest. Graves said KO’s temper may have just cost him and Zayn the tag titles…

Powell’s POV: While making this a tag team title match definitely makes the tag team match more interesting, I really wish WWE creative would put the work in and start building up tag team challengers for Owens and Zayn. And, no, that doesn’t mean I want them to hold a tag team gauntlet match or come up with some other lazy way to determine No. 1 contenders.

Graves hyped Becky Lynch appearing on Miz TV later in the show…

Backstage, a trainer checked on Rodriguez’s knee and said she was cleared, but he would feel better if they got some scans. Rodriguez protested. Adam Pearce said he would allow the match to happen if Rodriguez was game… [C]

Atlanta sports imagery was shown… Alpha Academy was shown firing up backstage while the broadcast team hyped their upcoming match… Entrances for the women’s tag title match took place… [C]

[Hour Two] Patrick welcomed viewers back and said there were 13,500 fans in attendance for the sold out show…

2. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The challengers doubled up on Morgan until she tagged out a minute into the match. Rodriguez sold her bad knee and performed Snake Eyes and a fallaway slam on Deville. Rodriguez booted Green off the apron and then charged Deville, who moved, causing Rodriguez to crash in the corner.

Deville put Rodriguez’s bad leg in a half crab. Morgan, who had been down at ringside, returned and broke up the submission hold. Both women tagged out. Morgan worked over Green and hit her with a step-up knee in the corner followed by a Codebreaker and a rough looking Oblivion. Morgan had Green beat, but Deville ran in and broke up the pin.

Deville pulled Rodriguez off the apron and then chop blocked her on the floor. Deville hit Morgan with a punch from the floor and then Green performed the Unprettier on Morgan for a good near fall. Deville tagged in and went for a running knee, but Morgan avoided and then rolled her up for a two count. Green hit another Unprettier on Morgan. Deville blasted Morgan with a running knee and pinned her.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in 5:10 to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Pyro shot off while the new champions held their belts in the entrance aisle…

Powell’s POV: I enjoy the Deville and Green pairing, so I’m happy to see them win the tag titles. I hope this leads to more videos with Green in Karen mode. Deville was all over the place and came off like the MVP of the match. It feels a little odd that Rodriguez was injured and yet it was Morgan who took the pin, but it’s logical in that Rodriguez is being protected for a match with Ripley.

The broadcast team recapped Lesnar attacking Cody during the opening segment. They officially announced Lesnar vs. Rhodes for SummerSlam… Seth Rollins was shown having a microphone attacked to whatever the hell he was wearing as he sat on an interview set with Byron Saxton. Patrick hyped a look back at Jey Uso on Smackdown… [C]

Backstage, Saxton interviewed Deville and Green and said they basically had a two-on-one advantage. Deville said it was a fake injury. Green interrupted and started thanking all of the people who believed in her, including her fans, family, and her cat. Deville cut her off and said everyone better respect them. Green tried to say more, but Deville led her away…

The Smackdown recap video focused on Jey Uso’s angle with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa… Graves touted that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will both appear and Smackdown and noted that it will air on FS1 this week…

Saxton’s sit-down interview with Seth Rollins aired. Rollins said he had big plans for defending his title at SummerSlam. Rollins said there’s a very short list of possible challengers and said that Finn Balor has earned a spot. He also said Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther had as well.

Finn Balor walked onto the set and excused Saxton. Balor sat down in Saxton’s set and looked at Rollins while telling him that he wants his rematch. Balor said he doesn’t care how many challengers there are, the line starts with him. Balor told Rollins to talk to Adam Pearce and make the match.

Rollins said he understood where Balor was coming from, but he has to stop living in the past. Balor said he’s not living in the past, he’s living in chaos. Balor said he’s going to do to Rollins what Rollins did to him. Balor said he’s going to hurt Rollins, laugh in his face, and alter his career forever.

“I’m going to say this once, the World Heavyweight Championship is about more than your personal vendetta,” Rollins said. “It’s bigger than you. Hell, it’s bigger than me. And if yur just want to settle a score, we don’t need a match for that. We can do that right here, right now.”

Rollins told Balor to take his shot or get out of his face. Balor said cool and then stood up and walked away. Rollins apologized to the crew and asked if they were done. Rollins removed his mic and was then attacked by Balor, who asked how it felt and then told him to make the match…

Powell’s POV: It was nice to hear Rollins abandon his usual over the top persona and talk in a plain voice. Don’t get me wrong, the character is really over, but he’s always in that over the top mode, so it was an attention grabber when he abandoned it for this exchange.

Viking weapons and the longboat were shown in and around the ring. The Alpha Academy trio made their entrance. Chad Gable and Otis posed on top of the longboat while Maxxine Dupri posed in front of it… [C]

Titus O’Neil joined the broadcast team. The Viking Raiders made their entrance. Valhalla brought Dupri’s varsity jacket with her. Titus started talking about all the viking gods that Valhalla worships and said he only has one in Jesus Christ (there’s a name you don’t hear on Raw every week).

The Viking Raiders climbed onto the longboat. Otis launched Gable onto them and he didn’t make much contact. Dupri dropkicked Valhalla and somehow may have made even less contact…

3. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar (w/Valhalla) vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri) in a Viking Rules match. There were viking flags in each corner, shields on the apron, and additional weapons at ringside. Gable did a “Get the tables” call. Titus acknowledged the Dudley Boyz. A short time later, Ivar went for a springboard move on Gable, but Otis stepped in and caught Ivar before slamming him to the mat. [C]

Ivar performed a moonsault onto Otis. Gable followed up with a moonsault on Ivar. Gable also performed a German suplex on Ivar and bridged into a pin, but Erik broke it up. Later, Gable hit Erik with a top rope headbutt and had the pin, but Valhalla broke it up. Dupri cleared Valhalla from the ring.

Gable picked up the varsity jacket and put it on Dupri, who did his thank you bit. Valhalla returned and speared Dupri through a table that was leaning in a corner of the ring. Otis looked pissed when he returned to the ring and he roughed up Erik and Ivar. Otis went to the ropes. Valhalla hit him with a weapon. Erik and Ivar followed up with Ragnarok and and then both men piled on top of Otis and got the pin…

“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar defeated “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis in a Viking Rules match.

Powell’s POV: It wasn’t pretty, but the live crowd loved this match. They were especially hot for Gable and Otis performing power moves on Ivar. I’m happy the Viking Raiders at least got to win their own match. I believe they are now 2-0 in Viking Rules matches with a previous win over New Day.

Footage aired of Bronson Reed helping The Miz beat Tommaso Ciampa last week. Patrick hyped Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for later in the show… Shayna Baszler made her entrance… [C]