NXT 2.0 TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s Heatwave fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Two Gallus members for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo in a Lights Out match

-Grayson Waller hosts “The Grayson Waller Effect” talkshow with guest Apollo Crews

