AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match tops tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Championship

-Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Tommaso Ciampa, David Finlay, and Clark Connors in a ten-man tag

-Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin

-“Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor, and Hikaru Shida

-MJF speaks

-Brackets for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will be announced

Powell’s POV: Takeshita replaces the previously advertised Kazuchika Okada in the AEW World Championship match. Dynamite will be live from Asheville, North Carolina, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).