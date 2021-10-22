AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

What's happening...

October 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo.

-AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay in a non-title match.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in an AEW Eliminator tournament first round match.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Saturday in Miami, Florida at James L Knight Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.

