AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Revolution fallout show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show will be live from Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The Collision taping will be held the same night and we are looking for reports via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).