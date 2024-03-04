TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight
-Josh Alexander vs. Dirty Dango
-Masha Slamovich vs. Dani Luna
-Ash By Elegance’s second TNA match
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.
