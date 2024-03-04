WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Rock set for Friday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Rock invited Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to respond to their challenge for a WrestleMania XL night one tag team match

-Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. The Rock will also appear on next week’s Smackdown in Memphis. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).