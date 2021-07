CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Jeff Hardy’s scheduled meet and greet and musical performance at recordBar in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday has been postponed. The music venue’s Facebook page announced that the postponement is due to Hardy testing positive for COVID-19 this morning.

Powell’s POV: Neither Hardy nor WWE have confirmed the venue’s report. Here’s wishing Hardy, his wife Beth, and their young family the very best.