WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the final ThunderDome show and a title match set for the return to the road

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

-Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Championship.

-Erik vs. Omos.

-Ivar vs. AJ Styles.

Powell’s POV: Monday’s show will be taped today and will be the final episode to be broadcast using the ThunderDome set in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. WWE also announced AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Titles will take place on the July 19 Raw in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.