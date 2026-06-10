AEW Dynamite results (6/10): Barnett’s review of “The Summer Blockbuster” with Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King and Skye Blue vs. Maya World in Owen Hart Cup tournament matches

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 349 – The Summer Blockbuster)

Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Simulcast live June 10, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Pyro went off in the arena as Tony Schiavone stood in the ring. Excalibur and Taz sat at the commentary desk. Schiavone kicked off the show from the ring and introduced Tommaso Ciampa. Video played from Collision of Ciampa threatening Tony Schiavone and forcing him to declare that Ciampa was better than Chris Jericho.

Ciampa attempted to force another admission from Schiavone in the ring, and he initially refused, but Ciampa ramped up the threats and he eventually started to capitulate. Jericho interrupted before Schiavone could finish his statement, which allowed Tony to exit the ring. Ciampa became irate and demanded the music be cut, to no avail. He chastised the crowd for singing along to the music and asked Jericho what he had to say for himself.

Jericho made a bald joke, but then tried to deescalate and introduced himself. Ciampa said he knew who he was, and said he was the guy who left him unconscious two weeks ago. Jericho said it was nice to meet you, Tommy, and this kicked off an argument about the marketability of Tommaso. Ciampa said not even his mother calls him that, at which point Jericho started a “Tommy’s Mommy” chant. Jericho then wanted to know why Ciampa hated him so much, and continued to use Kevin Nealon’s subliminal comedy bit.

Ciampa said everything is a joke to Jericho, which caused Jericho to settle in and get serious. He said Ciampa was jealous of not being him, and his return confirmed that Ciampa wasn’t as big of a fish as he thought he was. This escalated into a hockey fight, which was broken up by a swarm of referees. They managed to break free and scuffle again, but it didn’t last long. Excalibur revealed that Maya World would step in to face Skye Blue in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament due to Sareee not being cleared to compete.

Backstage, Kevin Knight and Don Callis were confronted by Andrade. He wanted his World Championship match, and called for Knight to go to the back of the line. Knight blew him off and said he and Callis had to go to the ring and handle business. He told Andrade to watch how it’s done. Back in the arena, Jon Moxley made his way to the ring for the opening match. He was followed by Shane Taylor, who was accompanied to the stage by the rest of Shane Taylor Promotions.

My Take: That opening promo between Moxley and Ciampa could have been an e-mail. Ciampa did alright with the material he had to work with but this current iteration of Jericho has yet to capture me in any meaningful way. It feels like a mish mash of some of his other work along with some borrowed bits from established comedians.

1. Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor for the AEW Continental Championship: The match was a strike fest with no clear advantage for the opening couple of minutes. The action spilled outside, where Taylor took control by tossing Moxley into the timekeeper’s area, and eventually put him through the timekeeper’s table with a chokeslam…[c]

Taylor pulled the ring apron over Moxley’s head on the apron and then delivered a leg drop. He then delivered a big lariat in the corner. Moxley flipped him the bird and delivered a series of chops, and finally put Taylor down with a running lariat. He then delivered some punches in the corner and gouged at Taylor’s eyes. Moxley placed Taylor on the top turnbuckle and climbed up to rake his back. Taylor knocked Moxley down and delivered a big splash for a near fall.

He then delivered a big lariat and covered Moxley for a near fall. Both men traded heavy strikes until Moxley delivered a cutter. He then covered for a near fall. Moxley transitioned into a cross armbar, but Taylor escaped and delivered a knee strike. He followed up with some mounted punches and set up for a powerbomb. Moxley broke free and delivered a stomp before applying a Bulldog Choke for the win.

Jon Moxley defeated Shane Taylor at 13:18

After the match, Taylor wounded up and landed a big KO punch to Moxley. He then retrieved a belt from ringside and smacked Moxley over the back with it a few times. Daniel Garcia and Marina Shafir tried to make the save, but Shane Taylor promotions cut them off. Taylor eventually choked out Moxley with the belt and left with his crew.

A video package then aired for Mercedes Mone, where she declared that the division had failed to fill her shoes in her absence, and that she was back to collect what was hers. Don Callis made his entrance in the arena and said he had a very important announcement. He introduced Kevin Knight as the latest member of the Callis Family and the “one everyone looks up to”. Knight thanked Callis for the introduction, and that Callis made him feel welcome in a weird ass city like Cincinnati. He claimed the crowd should be mad at Mike Bailey and Darby Allin instead of him, because they were the failures.

Knight declared he was working on Jet 2 Belts, and he was going to do it on his timeline. He called out MJF and told him he had something to say to him. Darby Allin’s music played instead, and Callis headed for the hills. Allin smashed Knight with a skateboard and yelled into the mic that he hoped New York was worth it. The Callis family gave chase and Darby bailed out of the building. Mark Briscoe vs. Pac is up next…[c]

My Take: A well executed match from Moxley and Taylor. I’m glad they are trying to get some more value out of Shane Taylor Promotions. I’m not certain if a feud with the Death Riders is the right formula, but hopefully it works out. The Knight and Callis pairing seems like a waste to me. Callis added almost nothing to the equation by being out there for an introduction.

Mark Briscoe shook hands with Tony Khan backstage before making his ring entrance. He was then followed by Pac, who made his entrance from a dark corner of the building.

2. Pac vs. Mark Briscoe: Briscoe surprised Pac early on with some redneck kung fu much to the enjoyment of the live crowd. Pac fired back with some strikes and tried to push the pace. The action spilled outside where Briscoe landed a scoop slam and a Cactus Jack elbow from the apron…[c]

Briscoe landed some strikes and an iconoclasm out of the corner for a near fall. He then followed up with a brainbuster and climbed to the top for a Froggy Bow. Pac rolled out of the way and created some space by hanging Briscoe on the ropes. He then delivered a German Suplex, but shortly afterward both men spilled to the floor with a suplex. They quickly returned to the ring and Briscoe attempted another Froggy Bow, but Pac avoided it.

He climbed to top for a Black Arrow, but Briscoe moved and hit a Jay Driller for the win.

Mark Briscoe defeated Pac at roughly 12 minutes

After the match, Mark called out MJF on the microphone, and and his music hit in the arena…[c]

My Take: I enjoyed the match but they never did anything to make me believe any other conclusion was possible. I’d like to see Pac be more of a player than he is. It seems like it’s been a while since he’s really had a chance to get on the microphone. Hopefully Briscoe and MJF can find a spark on the microphone and increase my interest in their feud.

MJF appeared from the crowd and said they are on Mark Briscoe time, they are on the champ’s time. He said he is the law and the final word in AEW, and nobody is more important than him. MJF declared that the answer was no. He said a rising tide lifts all ships, and he is the rising tide of AEW. MJF said Mark Briscoe would be a boat anchor for the world title, and he was protecting it from him. He then Briscoe can brag about the Conglomeration all he wants, but he had money and money talks.

Suddenly, Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson attacked Briscoe. The Conglomeration eventually appeared and helped Briscoe clean out the ring. Briscoe told MJF that he knows something he doesn’t. He said he may not need friends, but he’s not the boss, he’s just an asshole. Briscoe then announced that he talked to Tony Khan, and they needed a Main Event for Forbidden Door. He said Max would have to find or pay 5 friends, because they were going to have a six on six steel cage match. If Briscoe wins, he will receive a guaranteed title shot.

MJF was disgusted, and Andrade made his entrance behind him for the next match with Orange Cassidy.

3. Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade El Idolo: There was a lot of posturing in the opening minutes. Andrade took off his pants to applause. Cassidy then took off his jeans to reveal another pair of jeans to a “Holy Shit” chant. Andrade was furious, and started to attack. They battled back and forth until Andrade was able to knock Cassidy over the turnbuckle in the corner and out to the floor…[c]

Andrade remained in control during the break. Cassidy started a comeback by running Cassidy into the turnbuckles. Andrade went for the Three Amigos, but Cassidy reversed the third suplex into a Stundog Millionaire. He then attempted to dive into Andrade on the floor, but he got caught and Andrade completed the third suplex. Andrade took his eye off the ball and took a selfie with a woman in the crowd, which allowed Cassidy to regroup and dive on him.

Lio Rush then showed up at ringside and took a selfie with a hesitant Cassidy. Andrade attacked Cassidy from behind, and then Lio asked him for a selfie. That gave Cassidy enough time to deliver a tornado DDT and toss Andrade back into the ring. He then climbed to the top rope, but Andrade knocked him down crotch first onto the ropes. Cassidy reversed a powerbomb attempt into a pinfall for a two count. He then caught Andrade with a punch as he was charging in and both men were down.

Cassidy sent Andrade over the ropes onto the bridge to the stage. He then delivered a diving ddt from the ropes. He then delivered a second diving DDT into the ring for a close near fall. Cassidy lined up for an Orange Punch, but Andrade cut him off with his discus back elbow and The DM for the win.

Andrade defeated Orange Cassidy at 15:22

After the match, Andrade told the crowd he had one question and delivered his “how you know” catchphrase. We then got a pre-taped interview from last week with Will Ospreay. He said he punched his ticket to the finals and was going to Wembley to become the AEW World Champion. Alex Windsor then came in from off screen for a hug, as she had lost her match earlier in the evening. We then got a video package for Thekla that focused on her feud with Stardom…[c]

My Take: MJF and Briscoe in a 12 man cage match at Forbidden Door will probably be a bloody brawl, but it doesn’t feel like a PPV main event to me at first blush. Hopefully they have some tricks up their sleeve. Andrade and Cassidy had a good match. I wouldn’t be surprised if MJF recruits Andrade for his team and it blows up in his face.

Skye Blue made her ring entrance. A picture in picture video aired where the Triangle of Madness said they were taking over and all of Japan was afraid of them. Maya World then made her ring entrance. Renee Paquette presented from ringside and delivered the news that Maya had suffered a family tragedy earlier this week with the loss of her brother.

4. Maya World vs. Skye Blue in a Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal: Skye Blue took control in the opening minute and pummeled World with strikes and kicks. Blue was caught off guard by a kick from World, but quickly regained control with a draping DDT on to the bridge between the stage and the ring…[c]

Blue made a cover for a two count as the show returned. Maya fired back with some kicks and a double stomp to start a comeback. She managed a German Suplex with a bridge for a close near fall. Blue fired back with a Liger Bomb for a near fall. Maya recovered and delivered a bridging suplex for a two count. She then followed up with a running knee strike for a near fall. Blue regained control with a release German Suplex and a knee strike of her own.

Maya performed a couple of roll up pins for a near fall. Blue landed a superkick and a cutter for a close near fall. Maya managed to avoid a Code Blue and turned it into a cover and got the win.

Maya World defeated Skye Blue to advance to the semifinals at 11:22

After the match, a video package aired where Zack Sabre Jr. called out Kenny Omega for Forbidden Door. Excalibur then announced that Omega had accepted the challenge and Omega vs. Sabre Jr would take place at Forbidden Door. Omega will face “Bad Dude Tito” on Collision. Swerve vs. Brody King is up next…[c]

My Take: A bit of a rough outing for Blue and World. They had some solid moments, but there was an equal number of misqueues. World advancing makes sense from a story driven perspective. I’m curious how she does up against Athena. Omega vs. Sabre Jr. should be a really fun match at Forbidden Door. I’m curious if they can summon any of their old magic together.

MJF approached the Callis family backstage. He wanted 5 of his guys for the Forbidden Door PPV, which Callis said no to up front and declared he wasn’t a pimp. MJF produced a briefcase full of money, which changed his tune and confirmed he was in fact a pimp. Kevin Knight added the condition that if he helps MJF at Forbidden Door, he wants a rematch afterward. MJF agreed to those terms. Andrade once again demanded his title shot from Callis, who promised him “as a man” that he would get him one.

In the arena, Swerve Strickland made his entrance, followed by Brody King.

5. Brody King vs. Swerve Strickland in an Owen Hart Cup Semifinal: King applied a sleeper early on, and then tossed Swerve off the ring post and out to the floor. He then dove off the apron onto Swerve on the floor. A “F&#$” ICE chant broke out in the opening minute. Nana created a distraction on the floor, and then allowed Swerve to deliver a drop toe hold onto a chair. Swerve then placed King onto the chair and performed a double stomp off the apron…[c]

Both men battled on the turnbuckle. Swerve delivered a back suplex or Russian Leg Sweep, it didn’t appear to have gone according to plan. Brody attempted to lift Swerve, but he reversed into a double stomp. Brody escaped to the floor, and King gave chase. King picked up and slammed Swerve onto the commentary desk to turn around his fortunes. Both men traded heavy chops and strikes in the ring.

King delivered a back suplex. Swerve replied with a House Call kick, and King then delivered a big lariat and both men were down. King was split open after being sent into the exposed turnbuckle. Swerve delivered another House Call kick, but Brody refused to go down. Swerve went to the top and delivered another House Call, but King kicked out at 2.9. He then went for a Vertebreaker, but King slipped free and delivered a Death Valley Drive into the corner

Nana created another distraction, and Brody applied a choke. He then delivered a cannonball into the corner followed by a Piledriver for a close near fall. King went for the Ganzo Bomb, but Swerve broke free and sent Brody towards referee Aubrey Edwards. This allowed Nana to take a cheap shot with the ring bell. Swerve then landed a Vertebreaker and got the win.

Swerve Strickland defeated Brody King to advance to the Owen Hart Tournament Finals

Swerve celebrated to close the show…

My Take: A good main event closed what was otherwise a very average episode of Dynamite. Swerve moving onto the finals make a lot of sense, because the rematch between Ospreay and Swerve is the biggest match the tournament bracket could have produced. Overall, this show had some solid matches but didn’t have a must see feel until the main event. I’ll be back with my same night audio review for members later tonight.