WWE star Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI again

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Fatu) was arrested for DUI on Monday in Pensacola, Florida. TMZ.com reports that Uso was pulled over on Monday night after running a red light and driving 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Police officers smelled alcohol and Uso admitted to consuming multiple beers before failing a field sobriety test. Uso was eventually given BAC breath tests that registered at .202 and .205. Florida’s legal limit is .08. Read the full story at TMZ.com.
Powell’s POV: Uso was arrested for DUI in Florida back in July 2019, but a jury found him not guilty. As of the latest update, Uso was still in a Pensacola jail. I reached out to WWE for comment and will pass along any statement the company should choose to offer on the matter.
I sort of understand how people with not a lot going on in their life turn to an excess of alcohol, but when life is going good why do people want to drink excessively? Unless he is using as a painkiller, I just don’t see the benefit.