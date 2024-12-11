Paul Levesque and Cody Rhodes tease a “one night only” return for Saturday Night’s Main Event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released a social media video with Paul Levesque talking with Cody Rhodes about Saturday Night’s Main Event. Levesque states that the theme is retro and directs Cody to a case while saying “one night only.” When Cody opens the case, a gold light shines out of it (see the video below).

Powell’s POV: Most people think it’s a title belt, but I think we’re finally going find out what was in the Pulp Fiction briefcase. Either way, join me for my live review of Saturday Night’s Main Event when the show airs on NBC at 7CT/8ET.