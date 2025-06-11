Powell’s NXT Hit List: Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy for the NXT Championship, Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy for the NXT North American Title, Jacy Jayne vs. Lainey Reid for the NXT Women’s Title

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy for the NXT Championship: The importance of the presentation of a match is something that I routinely harp on. NXT nailed it in this case. The show opened with the strong hook of Troy powerbombing Femi through a car windshield. This established the main storyline of the show and made the champion look vulnerable heading into his title defense against his young monster challenger. They also showed Femi in the trainer’s room and delivered updates on his status, so the match was consistently mentioned throughout the show. I also appreciated the way Troy shot down the notion that he put his title shot at risk because he knew Femi was too much of a warrior not to follow through with the match. Considering Troy’s experience level, the match came off well. Unfortunately, the finish was botched with the referee stopping his count even though Troy didn’t kick out, but it wasn’t enough to spoil the match or the top-notch presentation.

Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy for the NXT North American Championship: A fun television match that felt like a throwback in terms of how the babyface challenger got the bulk of the audience and seemed to be on the verge of winning before the heel champion came back to retain the championship. Legacy is off to a good start in NXT, and this loss shouldn’t cool him off as long as the follow-up is solid.

Blake Monroe: Forgive me for not being outraged by a wrestler’s name change. I’ve been through this too many times. No, I don’t understand why some wrestlers keep their names while others are forced to change. For what it’s worth, if Mariah May wasn’t an option, I would have gone with Mariah Mae (and some fans still would have bitched). Sure, I will make the occasional exception and bitch if someone is given a lousy name, but the truth is that 95 percent of the new names that people (myself included at times) initially bitch about become the norm within a couple of months (see Walter becoming Gunther). The Glamorous video was creative with a Sabrina Carpenter and/or an old school Bewitched vibe. It’s cool that Monroe is getting a unique introduction as opposed to just showing up and immediately working matches. That works for plenty of wrestlers, but some characters need more of an introduction.

Jacy Jayne vs. Lainey Reid for the NXT Women’s Championship: If NXT wanted to push a babyface country girl character, they already have a good one in Fallon Henley, who continues to feel miscast as a heel. Perhaps the creative forces could come up with a backstory that connects Reid and Henley, leading to Henley eventually turning babyface again? Yep, I’m going to keep throwing out ideas until Henley finally breaks away from Fatal Influence. Anyway, Reid had some rough moments, and the match went a couple of minutes longer than necessary. Yet while the live crowd was slow to get behind her, Reid won them over and had them with her during the closing minutes.

Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino vs. “High Ryze”” Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe: A soft Hit. High Ryze went over, but this match was all about the mystery of whether Crusifino is loyal to D’Angelo or in cahoots with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. This mystery would pack more of a punch if Crusifino had been more than a background player prior to The Family drama. Regardless of where his character’s allegiance lies, hopefully, this storyline will help Crusifino become a more well-rounded character.

Overall Show: This episode was a showcase of newcomers with Jasper Troy, Sean Legacy, and Lainey Reid all featured in championship matches. It’s always fun to see promotions attempt to create new stars. I also appreciate that they found simple ways to go with title matches as opposed to making them non-title matches. The jury is still out on Reid, but Legacy felt like a rising star coming into this show, and Troy passed a big test by having a good showing during the main event.

NXT Misses

Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair: A clunky match at times. It’s a shame because I enjoy the work of both wrestlers, and television time can be tough to come by in the crowded women’s division.

Shawn Spears and Niko Vance vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura: A minor Miss. It seemed like the fans have cooled a bit on Briggs and Inamura, though the crowd’s apparent apathy toward The Culling may have something to do with the crowd not seeming fully engaged in the match. Vance had some rough moments, but there was more good than bad as far as the ring work is concerned. By the way, Briggs and Inamura weren’t on the same page, nor are Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne, and Brooks Jensen was already kicked out of The Culling. Is a Briggs, Jensen, and Henley reunion in the works or is that just wishful thinking on my part?