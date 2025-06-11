What's happening...

WWE Speed – Noam Dar vs. Berto for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship

June 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Noam Dar vs. Berto in the second round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by El Grande Americano. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Berto won the match and will challenge El Grande Americano for the WWE Speed Championship on next Wednesday’s show. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.

