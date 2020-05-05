The Best of WWE on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Hiroshi Hase, Chad Patton, Brooke Hogan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air a block of WWE themed shows tonight beginning at 6CT/7ET. The advertised shows are Ric Flair’s best matches, Edge’s Best WrestleMania Matches, Brock Lesnar’s most dominant matches, and Roman Reigns’ Best WrestleMania Matches.

-WWE Backstage airs tonight at 10CT/11ET on FS1. Aleister Black is the advertised guest.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode includes Sami Callihan speaking for the first time since Rebellion. John Moore’s review will be available immediately following the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an C as the majority grade with 32 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-AEW Dynamite scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 45 percent of the vote. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade mostly due to the tournament matches.

-The NXT on USA Network show produced an B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hiroshi Hase is 59.

-WWE referee Chad Patton is 44.

-Brooke Hogan is 32.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

