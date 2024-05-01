WWE Speed – Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano in a tournament semifinal match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano in a tournament semifinal match. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

BUCKLE UP! 🚨 The #WWESpeed Semifinals are underway! Who do you think is heading to the WWE Speed Championship? @BRONSONISHERE or @JohnnyGargano? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aS9ARl6fPM — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2024

Powell’s POV: Gargano advanced and will face Ricochet in the tournament final. Although Speed has been streaming on Wednesday, the championship match will stream on Friday at 11CT/12ET on Twitter.