WWE Speed – Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano in a tournament semifinal match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano in a tournament semifinal match. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
BUCKLE UP! 🚨
The #WWESpeed Semifinals are underway! Who do you think is heading to the WWE Speed Championship? @BRONSONISHERE or @JohnnyGargano? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aS9ARl6fPM
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2024
Powell’s POV: Gargano advanced and will face Ricochet in the tournament final. Although Speed has been streaming on Wednesday, the championship match will stream on Friday at 11CT/12ET on Twitter.
