WWE King and Queen of the Ring brackets revealed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE revealed the brackets for the King of the Ring tournament and the following first-round matches.

Right Side of the Bracket

-Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

Left Side of the Bracket

-Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints

-Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor

WWE revealed the brackets for the Queen of the Ring tournament and the following first-round matches.

Right Side of the Bracket

-Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green

-Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Left Side of the Bracket

-Roxanne Perez vs. Iyo Sky vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend

-Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James

Powell’s POV: The brackets looked really fun when it appeared they were going with singles matches. The four-way approach strikes me as being gutless, overprotective booking, just like last year. The tournament will start on Monday’s Raw and will end at the Night of Champions event on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The tournament winners will earn world championship matches at SummerSlam on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.