C*4 Wrestling “A Better Tomorrow” results: Vetter’s review of Sheldon Jean defends the C*4 Title against a battle royal winner, Jonathan Gresham vs. Macrae Martin

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “A Better Tomorrow”

May 22, 2026, in Ottawa, Ontario, at Preston Event Centre

Released May 26, 2026, on Independent.TV

As always, delaying the show’s release three days allows them to make some light edits, notably removing the breaks between matches. This is always one of my favorite venues; it’s new, clean, and well-lit, and they always draw maybe 500 eager fans.

* C4 champion Sheldon Jean came out, holding the title. He’s not dressed to wrestle. He sat down on commentary.

1. No. 1 contender’s battle royal. The winner gets the title shot tonight! In order of introduction, we have Xander Orion, KJ Swayde, Mathis Myre, Cecil Nyx, Puf, Thomas Leduc, Tyler Nox, Dustin Waller. They brought Dustin Waller here to be in a battle royal? He better win, dang it! Everyone attacked the 400-pounder Puf and he collapsed, sending everyone flying through the ropes to the floor. Outside of Puf, Nyx and Waller, the others have each had fewer than five matches here. Not sure if I’ve seen Myre at all. Like most modern scrambles, we have guys flowing in and out of the ring and hitting finisher after finisher.

Leduc was tossed at 3:30 for our first elimination. Orion was tossed. Someone else was tossed. Waller tossed Swayde. Nyx flipped over Waller several times, but each time he held on. Waller kicked Nyx to the floor. Tyler Nox (think David Finlay) tossed Waller and thought he won, but Puf came up behind him. Puf tossed Nox to win the match. I guarantee that a Waller-Sheldon match would be better than the Puf-Sheldon match, but this crowd does love Puf.

Puf won an eight-man battle royal at 7:13 to become No. 1 contender.

* Puf got on the mic and glared at Sheldon, who was still seated at the commentary table. He said that Sheldon looks at him as “a big joke,” but he vowed to win the belt tonight.

2. “The Rogues” Casey Ferreira and Elliot Tyler vs. “Project 8100” Dexter Doom and Haddy for the C*4 Tag Team Titles. The champs came out first — I hate that! Project 8100 attacked, and we’re underway! Casey hit a DDT on the bald Doom for a nearfall. Haddy and Tyler brawled on the floor, with Haddy whipping him onto a table. In the ring, the heels worked over the slender Casey.

Tyler got a hot tag at 4:30, and he hit a German Suplex on Haddy, then a DDT onto the apron, then a spear for a nearfall. Doom hit a flip dive to the floor at 6:00, barely avoiding cracking his skull open like a melon. Casey hit an Asai Moonsault onto Doom. Someone at ringside hit Casey in the head with a title belt, allowing Doom to get a rollup and the tainted pin on Casey. This was um, not good, particularly the finishing sequence.

“Project 8100” Dexter Doom and Haddy defeated “The Rogues” Casey Ferreira and Elliot Tyler to win the C*4 Tag Team Titles at 8:03.

* We have an eight-person tag next, but we only knew one man on each side going in.

3. Vaughn Vertigo, Dreya Mitchell, Brent Banks, and Johnny Deluca vs. Myung-Jae Lee, Leah Sparks, Joshua Bishop, and Sam Holloway in an elimination match. Vaughn’s heel team came out together first. He got on the mic and said, “We are going to follow the rules tonight.” He doesn’t know who will be on Myung-Jae Lee’s mystery team. Lee came out first, then Sparks (pink-haired, but think Candice LeRae). Lee then brought out his heavy hitters, Bishop and Holloway!!! Vaughn protested this development! “Oh my god, he’s so tall!” Vaughn shouted. The babyfaces charged into the ring and we’re underway!

Bishop and Holloway tossed Deluca into the air, and Johnny crashed to the mat. Vaughn said the match can’t start until everyone is in the ring, and the heels cowered together on the floor. The ref called for the bell at 1:53 to officially begin, as Vaughn and Lee traded offense. Lee suplexed Banks into the turnbuckles. Leah entered and hit a huracanrana on Banks. Dreya entered to face Leah; these two have competed frequently. Right on cue, a commentator said they’ve probably fought 100 times by now. Leah hit a standing moonsault on Dreya for a nearfall at 4:00.

Leah jumped on Deluca’s back and choked him. She hit a tornado DDT. Vaughn hit a vicious German Suplex on her for a nearfall, and the heels worked over Sparks in their corner. Sam and Josh launched Lee over the ropes onto several guys on the floor at 9:00; it looked like a potentially dangerous landing, but he hopped to his feet, and a commentator shouted, “he’s okay!” Several of them fought on the floor, and the ref counted out Leah Sparks at 10:43. Lame. Back in the ring, Lee hit a spin kick on Vaughn, and they were both down.

Bishop and Holloway jumped in the ring; Vaughn tried a crossbody block and just bounced off them! Sam hit a uranage on Vaughn at 12:30. Bishop hit a DVD into the corner, tossing one heel onto another. Bishop and Holloway hit a team chokeslam on Vaughn. “This is my new favorite tag team!” a commentator said. They put two heels through doors in opposite corners at 15:00! The ring announcer said Bishop and Holloway were disqualified and eliminated! However, Lee piled the prone Banks and Deluca and pinned them both at 15:40! Lee pinned Dreya at 16:05! But, Vaughn got a quick rollup with a handful of tights to pin Lee!

Vaughn Vertigo (SOLE SURVIVOR), Dreya Mitchell, Brent Banks, and Johnny Deluca defeated Myung-Jae Lee, Leah Sparks, Joshua Bishop, and Sam Holloway in an elimination match at 16:12/official time of 14:19.

4. “Violence Is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. “Northern Thunder” London Lightning and Storm Ryder. The crowd kept singing “Zombie” by The Cranberries after the music had been cut off. (Don’t cut off the song!) I really like this young Northern Thunder brothers team — London has been on AEW before, and Ryder’s look always makes me think of a young Adam Bomb. All four began brawling in the ring. Storm hit a leaping clothesline. Ku and Ryder fought to the floor. We got in the ring, and we got a bell at 1:41! Garrini hit some loud chops. Ku hit a top-rope double stomp on London for a nearfall at 3:00.

On the floor, Garrini hit a bodyslam on Ryder! ViF worked over London in their corner. On the floor, Ku hit some roundhouse kicks to London’s chest. Garrini yanked Ryder off the apron so he couldn’t tag in. Ku hit a backbreaker over his knee at 7:00. London hit a suplex on Ku and he finally tagged in Ryder. Ryder hit a German Suplex on Dominic, then two more! He hit a bodyslam on Garrini for a nearfall at 8:30. The brothers hit stereo planchas to the floor on ViF. Garrini suplexed Ryder and they were both down.

Ku and London got back in at 10:30, and Ku hit a Mafia Kick and a spin kick to the head, then a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall. London hit a Dragon Suplex on Ku. Ku hit a spinning heel hook kick to London’s jaw! ViF hit a team Spike Piledriver for a nearfall at 12:00. London hit a Hidden Blade diving forearm on Ku! Ryder hit a powerbomb for a nearfall! They hit a team swinging spinebuster and pinned Ku! That’s a huge win for these kids! Good tag match.

“Northern Thunder” London Lightning and Storm Ryder defeated “Violence Is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini at 13:27/official time of 11::46.

5. “The Blade” Braxton Sutter vs. Mathieu St. Jacques. Blade came out in his long black trenchcoat and a dog collar draped over his shoulders. (He has really looked good this year upon his return from nearly two years off recovering from injuries.) They immediately brawled. Mathieu dove through the ropes, and they brawled at ringside. He whipped a chair at Blade’s face at 2:00, and I just hate that. (There are no guardrails, and the fans are seated far too close to ringside for that.) Blade cracked a chair across Mathieu’s back. Mathieu slammed a plastic garbage can over Blade.

They got back into the ring and traded clotheslines with neither man going down. Blade hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:00. Mathieu hit a chokeslam across his knee for a believable nearfall! Ouch! Mathieu hit a stunner, but Blade hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 7:00. Mathieu grabbed the ref and hit a piledriver onto Blade’s chest! He then hit a piledriver on the Blade at 8:30… but of course we have no ref! Mathieu grabbed Blade’s chain, swung, and missed. Blade hit a low-blow punt kick, then he struck Mathieu with the chain! He went for a lazy cover, but Mathieu hooked both arms, rolled Blade over, and got the flash pin! A really good brawl.

Mathieu St. Jacques defeated “The Blade” Braxton Sutter at 9:07.

6. Alexia Nicole and Layla Wilde vs. Nixi XS and Kristara. Nicole came out first, holding her title belt above her head. Layla really impressed me the last time I saw her; she’s really muscular and has long, curly black hair. This is the C*4 debut for fashionista and gay icon Nixi XS. Kristara and Nicole opened, and I’ll reiterate that Alexia is only about 4’11”. They traded some quick reversals. Nicole hit a shotgun dropkick and a Meteora.

Nixi tagged in at 1:30, so Layla also entered. Wilde hit a shoulder tackle and got a nearfall. Wilde hit a flying splash to the mat for a nearfall at 3:00. She tossed teammate Nicole onto Nixi for a nearfall. All four brawled. Wilde accidentally dropped Nicole with a shoulder tackle! Kristara and Nixi stomped on Layla. Nixi hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 5:00. Layla got both opponents across her shoulder and hit a double Samoan Drop at 7:00!

Nicole hit a Lungblower to Nixi’s chest for a nearfall. Nixi hit a Meteora on Nicole for a nearfall. Kristara hit a spinning heel kick, then a uranage over her knee on Nicole, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 10:00. Layla hit a German Suplex. Nixi hit a spinning heel kick. Alexia hit a piledriver on Kristara for the pin. Good action. Wilde is such a powerhouse that she’s going to draw some attention.

Alexia Nicole and Layla Wilde defeated Nixi XS and Kristara at 10:25.

7. Junior Benito vs. Aero Boy vs. Gabriel Fuerza vs. Marcus Mathers in a four-way. Benito came out first. Mathers wore his classic Phillies-themed gear. Mathers knocked the masked Aero Boy down with a shoulder tackle. Everyone went for covers in the first minute, and we had a standoff. Benito hit a top-rope crossbody block on all three opponents. He hit a slingshot senton on Fuerza at 1:30. Mathers hit a dropkick on Junior and hit his mule kick to Benito’s face. Aero Boy hit a Falcon Arrow on Mathers. Fuerza hit a dropkick on Aero Boy at 3:00.

Fuerza hit a double armdrag move and a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. Aero Boy hit a dive to the floor on two guys, hopped in the ring, and dove onto Mathers on the other side of the ring. In the ring, Aero Boy hit a Swanton Bomb on Mathers for a nearfall at 4:30. Fuerza grabbed Aero Boy and put him in a half crab. We suddenly had a four-way submission spot. Mathers and Benito hit some superkicks. Those two then hit stereo Mafia Kicks and were both down. Fuerza hit a release German Suplex on Aero Boy, but Aero Boy popped up and hit a clothesline, and suddenly all four were down at 6:30.

They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Benito hit a flip dive to the floor. He hit a tornado DDT on Mathers in the ring for a one-count at 8:00. Mathers hit a spin kick to Benito’s jaw, and his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to Fuerza’s jaw. Mathers got a nearfall on Benito at 9:30. Fuerza leapt through the ropes into the ring and hit a neckbreaker on Mathers. He hit a high back suplex on Benito. Fuerza hit a Lethal Injection on Mathers at 11:00 and tied him up on the mat. Aero Boy hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall.

Aero Boy got a door and set it in the corner of the ring. Benito hit a spin kick to Aero Boy’s ear, then hit a forward Finlay Roll as they crashed through the door in the corner at 13:30, and it shattered! Fuerza flipped Mathers to the mat. Benito dove over the ring post and down onto Aerob Boy on the floor. Mathers hit a Canadian Destroyer on Benito! Fuerza immediately rolled up Mathers for the pin! That was a blast — that’s my style of match.

Gabriel Fuerza defeated Marcus Mathers, Junior Benito, and Aero Boy in a four-way at 15:07.

8. Jonathan Gresham vs. Macrae Martin. I’ve noted that Martin has really thinned out and improved his physique. He’s also really tall for a high-flyer, probably at around 6’2″. So, he has the height and overall size advantage over Gresham. An intense lockup to open as the commentators talked about Gresham’s comeback from his serious health issues (he had a stroke last year). They tied up on the mat, and Gresham twisted the right wrist and fingers and got a rollup for a nearfall at 7:30. Gresham stood up and boasted he’s the best technical wrestler in the world.

Gresham went to a hammerlock. Martin hit some running knees into the corner, then a fallaway slam at 11:00, then a swinging Spinebuster for a nearfall. Macrae hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Gresham hit a huracanrana at 14:00, and they traded chops. Gresham hit a German Suplex, then a diving forearm strike for a nearfall at 16:30. He hit another diving forearm for a believable nearfall. Martin hit a spinning Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. They got up and traded more forearm strikes.

Gresham hit an enzuigiri and a German Suplex for a nearfall, then one more diving forearm strike for a believable nearfall at 19:00. He tied up Macrae’s legs on the mat. He finally pushed Macrae’s shoulders to the mat to get the pin. As with nearly all Gresham matches, not much happens in the first 10 minutes, but it builds nicely to a really hot finish.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Macrae Martin at 19:57.

9. Sheldon Jean vs. Puf for the C*4 Title. Again, Puf is in the 400-pound range, so I’ve usually seen him in tags and multi-man matches. I’ve noted multiple times that TNA stopped using Sheldon far too early on, as he is so talented. Puf offered a drink at the bell, but Sheldon threw it aside. Puf tackled Jean and hit some punches. They fought to the floor and brawled at ringside. Jean pushed his boot onto Puf’s head on the ring steps at 3:30. Puf got a pair of “Crocs” sandals and repeatedly struck Jean with them.

Puf got a door from under the ring. They got back into the ring. Sheldon hit a series of punches in the corner at 7:00. Puf shoved Sheldon face-first into a chair wedged in the corner. Puf hit a swinging faceplant for a nearfall. Sheldon wrapped a chain around his fist, hit a punch, and got a nearfall at 9:00. Puf speared Sheldon through a door in the corner at 11:00 for a nearfall. Sheldon hit a low-blow uppercut and a DDT onto a folded chair. He rolled Puf over and pinned him.

Sheldon Jean defeated Puf to retain the C*4 Title in 12:57.

* It looked like the show was over, but Sheldon got a chair and attacked Puf. Gabriel Fuerza ran in for the save, and those two brawled.

Final Thoughts: I will first say this is one of my favorite promotions, and I tune in nearly every show. The crowd is hot, it’s well-lit, and it’s a nice venue to watch a show. I wanted to say that up front because this won’t go down as one of my favorite shows here. I get it — the crowds love Puf! He’s likeable and funny and …. good in moderation. He’s not the guy you want carrying half of a 13-minute main event. Unfortunately, that was evident tonight. It was decent… but it wasn’t main event worthy. Again, I would have gone with Dustin Waller in that spot. Sure, he’s a more unknown quantity in these parts… but I guarantee Waller-Sheldon would have torn it up and left people breathless. Puf-Sheldon… did not reach that level.

So, I’ll go with the Mathers four-way for the standout best match. I’ll go with the ViF vs. Ryder/Lightning match for second, and the Blade-St. Jacques brawl for third. The women’s tag gets honorable mention.

Yes, neither of the top two matches was in my top four of the night. I could have skipped the first eight minutes of the Gresham match and not missed a thing. I was watching, but there was so little that happened that I had nothing to write down. I rarely think a match here is below average… but the Project 8100-Rogues match didn’t hit right. The kids from Western Canada are pretty decent, but the match was just …. off. It wasn’t terrible… but they have a much better match in them than that one. Outside of some of the kids in the battle royal opener, everyone here is a regular or familiar to me (like Nixi XS).