02/03 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura vs. “The Design” Deaner, Callihan, Angels, and Kon, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Kushida and Kevin Knight, Gisele Shaw vs. Savannah Evans, Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean

February 3, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura vs. “The Design” Deaner, Callihan, Angels, and Kon, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Kushida and Kevin Knight, Gisele Shaw vs. Savannah Evans, Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean, and more (22:52)…

