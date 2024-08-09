Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the Knockouts Title, Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham, Joe Hendry vs. Wolfgang, Ultimate X qualifiers

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something in a three-way Ultimate X qualifier for the X Division Title: Good action from start to finish. It was a bit surprising to see Something take the loss rather than Seven. Something is talented and yet it always seems like there’s a limit to just how far the company will push him.

Joe Hendry vs. Wolfgang: A solid television main event as TNA and NXT continue to ride the surging popularity of Hendry. Eventually, Hendry will need a strong storyline and a real program, but at this point he’s over enough that the fans are content to hear his promos and watch him win matches.

Zachary Wentz vs. KC Navarro vs. Dante Chen in a three-way Ultimate X qualifier: It was nice to see a couple of fresh faces even though the regular went over as expected. The match time was limited to just under five minutes, but it was fun while it lasted.

Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham: A soft Hit. So regular Gresham is a loser, but Octopus mask and ink spewing Gresham is a winner. Got it. The match was well worked. The Great Muta inspired look that Gresham has used in other matches is cool. I just wish they would give up on the poison ink silliness that makes the character a turnoff. Was Kushida’s cool look at Slammiversary just a one-off or does he have an alter ego of his own? Unfortunately, Kushida reverted to the tired Marty McFly cosplay look that he just won’t move on from.

Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary for the Knockouts Title: A soft Hit. It was a bit disappointing that Grace’s open challenger was not from NXT. That said, it’s not like NXT has been sending the top stars of its women’s division to TNA shows. Furthermore, the live crowd seemed satisfied with the popular Rosemary filling this role. Ash By Elegance attacking both women for the DQ made for a weak finish, yet it was also logical. There was no reason to go with a title change, and a clean loss for the recently rebooted Rosemary could have been damaging.

TNA Impact Misses

Nic Nemeth roughs up Josh Alexander: Alexander finally spoke in more detail about his heel turn and drew really good heat before he was inexplicably punked out by Nemeth a week before they meet for the TNA World Championship. The match looks great on paper, but this was a weak way to set up what should feel like a major showdown match. To close on a positive note, the Tampa crowd was hot from start to finish. The venue was well lit and looked so good on television that I hope TNA officials will consider running one of their big four pay-per-views there.