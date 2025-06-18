AEW Dynamite results (6/18): Barnett’s live review of Grand Slam Mexico with MJF vs. Mistico, Zeuxis vs. Mercedes Mone for the CMLL Women’s Championship, Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe in a non-title match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite – Grand Slam Mexico (Episode 298)

June 18, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena Mexico

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

A Mexico themed introduction to Dynamite aired for this special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in Mexico City. Hangman Page made his entrance to open the show. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness joined the show on commentary. Page introduced himself and apologized for his poor Spanish, and delivered a promo in Spanish about his family and their relationship with Mexico, and thanked the crowd for allowing AEW to be in their house. He also said that AEW and CMLL have the best professional wrestling in the world, and then began to address Jon Moxley.

Hangman said he is not wrestling tonight, and he’s not allowed to touch Moxley during his match, but nobody said anything about after the match. He then worked in a “Chinga du Madre”, which you can all translate on your own. Hanger then said he would see Moxley later tonight after the 10-man Tag Main Event. The announce team then ran through the matches on tonight’s card. There is a 14 man tag match up next, and I think I just heard Jason Powell’s audible sigh 1200 miles away from Minnesota here in Round Rock, Texas.

Dax Harwood made his entrance first with Stokely Hathaway. Cash Wheeler will not be on the show tonight, due to “factors outside his control”. He was followed by Volador Jr, Hechicero, Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. They were followed by Bandido, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, and Templario. Brody King notably wore an “Abolish ICE” shirt to the ring.

1. Adam Cole, Templario, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., Brody King, Daniel Garcia, and Bandido vs. Hechicero, Dax Harwood, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, and Volador Jr: Bandido and Takeshita started the match and traded some reversals. Bandido took down Takeshita with a hurracarrana, and made a tag out to Hechicero. There were some flashy counters from Hechicero as he took down Bandido with a big elbow in the corner. Daniel Garcia tagged in and humped his way towards Hechicero. He took him down with a head scissors, and Dax Hardwood entered the ring.

Atlantis Jr. then entered the match to a chorus of boos. He landed a kick to Harwood and tagged in Templario. There were for guys in the ring for a while, with Volador Jr taking control and remaining in the ring with some superkick and remaining in the ring as the legal man with Templario. The action was chaotic to cover as people were entering and leaving the ring at will. Brody King landed a Death Valley Driver on the apron on Josh Alexander.

Atlantis took down Kyle Fletcher with a double leg, and then the whole babyface squad took shots at Fletcher in their corner and sent him to the floor…[c]

My Take: Lucha Rules tag matches are much more entertaining to watch than they are to cover. Things move and transition quickly without warning. Credit to Hangman for going out there and delivering a Spanish language promo even if it wasn’t completely fluent. It was an admirable effort.

Bandido tagged in as the show returned and landed an impressive press slam on Josh Alexander. He then went up top, but got pulled back into the ring by an overhead throw. Takeshita attempted to intervene, but got dropped onto his groin on the turnbuckle. Templario and Bandido performed stereo moonsault slams from the tope rope, but Templario had a very rough landing. Atlantis Jr. got booed every time he got involved despite being on the babyface team. It was amusing. They then landed 10 punches on all four ring corners, followed by things devolving into a big brawl on the floor.

King and Archer brawled center ring. Brody got the better of it, but got blindsided by Hechicero. It didn’t last, as Brody collected himself and took out several people on the floor with a suicide dive. Atlantis then mixed it up with Dax Harwood with a flurry of strikes. Harwood battled back and gloated to the crowd, but then got rolled up for a 3 count by Atlantis in a surprise finish.

Adam Cole, Templario, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., Brody King, Daniel Garcia, and Bandido defeated Hechicero, Dax Harwood, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, and Volador Jr at 15:41

After the match, a video package aired that recapped the Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega blood fountain from last week. Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada is up next…[c]

My Take: That was the best 14 man tag I’ve ever seen, which isn’t saying much.

A short picture in picture video aired of Mark Briscoe explaining why he had Kenny Omega’s back during his ring entrance. He was followed by Kazuchika Okada.

2. Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada: Things started out at a slower pace. Briscoe employed some redneck kung fu and delivered some kicks, punches, and chops. Briscoe sent Okada to the floor and then delivered a somersault dive to the floor. Back in the ring he delivered a lariat. Okada avoided a second one, and then landed a dropkick that sent Briscoe to the floor…[c]

Briscoe landed a flying back elbow and then followed up with a lariat in the corner. He then delivered a fisherman buster center ring for a near fall. Okada returned fire with a neckbreaker, and then a body slam. He then climbed up top and delivered an elbow drop before flipping off the Arena Mexico crowd. Briscoe popped up to bite his finger. He then delivered a Froggy Bow from the top for another near fall.

Briscoe sold frustration and called for the Jay Driller, but Okada back dropped out of it. Okada connected with a dropkick and then fired up himself. They traded reversals on Rainmakers and Jay Drillers until Okada landed a tombstone piledriver. He then delivered a Rainmaker for the win.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Mark Briscoe at 13:04

After the match, Okada celebrated with Don Callis in the ring. The crowd chanted for Kenny Omega, who was out selling his injuries…[c]

My Take: A solid match from Okada and Briscoe. It was a little slower paced than most frenetic AEW matches, but well received by the crowd. There was never a doubt about the winner, but the action was well executed.

MJF made his entrance in American Colors waving a US Flag. Video was shown of his confrontation with Mistico last week. MJF was accompanied by the rest of the Hurt Syndicate. Mistico then made his entrance to Me Meuro by La Quinta Estacion. The crowd sang along as he made his entrance. Mistico wore the colors of Mexico and carried a Mexican flag.

3. Mistico vs. MJF: They had a feeling out process early on as the crowd chanted that MJF was a pendejo. Mistico landed a Code Red very early and MJF had to bail to the floor. MJF avoided a dive, but Mistico was able to recover by bouncing off the ropes. Mistico gave chase on the outside, but was stopped in his tracks by the Hurt Syndicate. MJF then popped through them and landed a cheap shot. MJF delivered a powerbomb onto his knee in the ring and covered for a two count…[c]

My Take: That was a great entrance for Mistico on AEW TV. I assume they had to license the music, but it was worth it because the crowd had a blast singing along.

Lashley and the rest of the Hurt Syndicate got involved during the break and landed some cheap shots on Mistico. MJF landed some punches as the show returned. Mistico returned fire and planted him with a DDT, but MJF rolled to the floor. He followed him with a big splash on the outside, and both men were down. Mistico landed a senton atomico back in the ring, but MJF was able to avoid a follow up moonsault. Mistco landed awkwardly, but popped up and landed a powerslam a moment later.

MJF spit in Mistico’s face and then put a thumb in his eye. Mistco replied with a Destroyer, but MJF replied with a kick and fell onto Mistico for a two count. MJF tried to walk away up to the stage, but Mistico gave chase. Mistico attempted a La Mistica, but MJF reversed into a tombstone piledriver. MJF then dragged the referee to the ring to count out Mistico.

The crowd chanted for Mistico as he got to his feet and made it back to the ring. MJF then went up top, but was intercepted by Mistico with a flurry of kicks. Mistico then delivered a big Spanish Fly, but was late to cover and only got a two count. Mistico then applied La Mistica a moment later, but MVP distracted the referee and he didn’t see MJF tapping out. MJF then delivered a low blow and rolled up Mistico, and was shocked to only get a near fall. MJF then delivered another low blow to the ref’s face, and the referee tossed out the match.

MJF and Mistico ended in an apparent no contest

After the match, MJF and The Hurt Syndicate beat down Mistico and threatened to pull off his mask. MJF peeled off his mask, and put it on his own face. Mistico was forced to cover his face. Bandido and Templario ran down the ramp and created a distraction so Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight could attack the Hurt Syndicate. Templario helped Mistico to his feet and provided him with another mask. Mistico celebrated with Knight and Bailey in what looked like a Sin Cara style mask.

My Take: Not a bad match, but I don’t know why you couldn’t just put Mistico over there. MJF can take a fluke loss and be just fine. Especially if Bailey and Knight were going to be involved anyway.

Ricochet made his ring entrance, followed by Hologram, Lio Rish, and Mascara Dorada.

4. Ricochet vs. Lio Rush vs. Hologram vs. Mascara Dorada: Hologram and Dorada formed an alliance early on and took out Rush and Ricochet with some impressive double team and aerial moves. They eventually had to fight one another, but the heels chose that moment to pull them out of the ring and ambush them. Dorada fired back with a big knee strike on Ricochet, and then a kick to the face of Rush. He then took to the top rope, but Ricochet shoved him onto the apron and Rush kicked him into the ringside barricade.

Hologram attempted a top rope flying nothing, and got intercepted out of the air with a dropkick. Ricochet then dove on Dorada on the floor and gloated to the crowd…[c]

Rush and Ricochet remained in control until their temporary alliance broke down. Dorada took advantage and took them both down. He delivered a Destroyer to Ricochet and then Hologram dumped Rush to the floor. Dorada and Hologram then got into a one on one battle, and then Hologram delivered a Spanish Fly. Dorada then replied with a Crucifix Bomb and Ricochet broke up the cover. Lio Rush dumped Ricochet to the floor, and Dorada landed a big wheel kick on Rush.

Ricochet landed a leaping kick into a double stomp on Dorada. Rush delivered poisonrana’s to everyone else in the match, and then a big frog splash to Dorada. Ricochet broke up the fall and then climbed to the top with Rush in the drop zone. Rush popped to his feet and met Ricochet up top. They maneuvered on the ropes awkwardly until Hologram showed up. Ricochet got dumped on his groin in the corner. Hologram then delivered a Portal Bomb on Rush and got the win.

Hologram defeated Lio Rush, Ricochet, and Mascara Dorada at 15:28

After the match, Hologram celebrated with the live crowd…[c]

My Take: Very much the spotfest you expected. The finish wasn’t obvious to me so the near falls were a bit better than usual. Hopefully Hologram gets his 4 million pesos, but I have my doubts.

Mercedes Mone made her ring entrance for the next match. She was followed by CMLL Women’s World Champion Zeuxis.

5. Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis for the CMLL Women’s Championship: Zeuxis landed a kick and some double knees in the corner for an early two count. Mercedes attempted a Sunset Flip out of the corner, but got stuffed for another two count. Mercedes then dove at Zeuxis, but she reversed the dive into a lungblower and covered for a near fall. Mercedes applied a crossface, but Zeuxis rolled to the ropes and then out to the floor.

Mercedes pursued her on the floor and then sent her into the barricade. She then delivered a Meteora back in the ring and covered for a near fall. Zeuxis replied with a flying head scissors, and then dove to the floor onto Mercedes with a nasty face first landing…[c]