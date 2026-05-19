AEW and the Minnesota Twins team up for “Brawl in the Ballpark”

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to announce the “Brawl in the Ballpark” event that will be held on Friday, July 10, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Field.



MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – For the first time ever, a Major League Baseball game and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are teaming up, as the Minnesota Twins and AEW today announced Brawl in the Ballpark — a high-octane postgame event on Friday, July 10 at Target Field. Brawl admission is free with a ticket to that night’s 7:10 p.m. CT Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels game (available at twins.com/tickets). Limited special ticket packages — including an exclusive Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat and VIP ringside access — are on sale now at twins.com/brawl.

Featuring stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring of Honor (ROH), Brawl in the Ballpark will begin shortly after the Twins-Angels game concludes and will last approximately 75 minutes. The Brawl will take place in a specially constructed wrestling ring located inside Target Field’s Gate 34 area.

“We’re excited to partner with AEW to bring a one-of-a-kind night to Target Field on July 10,” said Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Sean Moore. “This collaboration is part of our ongoing efforts to create memorable, fan-first experiences that give people even more reasons to enjoy a visit to our ballpark.”

“We are thrilled for AEW to team with the Minnesota Twins for Brawl in the Ballpark on Friday, July 10 at Target Field,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “The event will mark another unforgettable night of All Elite Wrestling action in an incredible location, and we look forward to showcasing AEW to all Minnesota Twins fans.”

Ticket Information: AEW Brawl in the Ballpark

July 10 will also feature the Twins’ pregame Happy Hour with $2 beers, hot dogs and snacks available from 5:00 to 7:10 p.m. CT. Here’s how fans can get access to the Twins vs. Angels game and the AEW Brawl in the Ballpark:

Game Ticket: Any ticket to the July 10 Twins-Angels game includes free admission to Brawl in the Ballpark . Purchase now at Any ticket to the July 10 Twins-Angels game includes free admission to. Purchase now at twins.com/tickets

Brawl in the Ballpark Theme Night Package: Includes game ticket plus exclusive, co-branded Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat. Limited availability at Includes game ticket plus exclusive, co-branded Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat. Limited availability at twins.com/brawl

Brawl in the Ballpark VIP Package: Includes game ticket, Lucha mask hat and VIP, ringside access. Limited availability at Includes game ticket, Lucha mask hat and VIP, ringside access. Limited availability at twins.com/brawl

Brawl in the Ballpark Truly on Deck Package: Includes a reserved seat at the Truly On Deck outdoor patio for both the game and the Brawl — with a great aerial view of the ring — plus the Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat AND $30 in loaded food and beverage value. Available while supplies last at Includes a reserved seat at the Truly On Deck outdoor patio for both the game and the— with a great aerial view of the ring — plus the Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat AND $30 in loaded food and beverage value. Available while supplies last at twins.com/brawl

About the Minnesota Twins

At the Minnesota Twins, we are driven by a singular purpose – to up the game, on the field and off. Unwavering in our commitment to deliver championships and be a force for good, our innovative and incredibly talented team is creating new ways to win, to uplift and to unite. We are proud to be Minnesota’s baseball team. We believe in our power to create positive change. We are setting the standard for a modern sports and entertainment brand that shapes a better tomorrow for all. We invite you to learn more at twins.com.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/ AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook .com/AEW.

Powell’s POV: Hey, does anyone know a billionaire who likes sports and might be interested in buying the Twins? Anyway, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh appeared at tonight’s Twins game. They took part in an on-field skit that included Jarrett slamming a guitar over Darius’s head. Footage of the skit was shown Tuesday night on the WCCO-4 News.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)