Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (5/16): Vetter’s review of The Creeds vs. Aero Star and El Fiscal, NGD vs. Tokyo Bad Boys vs. Mr. Iguana and La Parka vs. Money Machine in a four-way, Galeno in a handicap match

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 18)

Taped May 2, 2026, in Queretaro, Mexico, at Auditorio Jose Maria Arteaga

Aired May 16, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves, JBL, and Rey Mysterio were on remote commentary.

* Wrestlers were shown arriving at the building.

1. La Parka and Mr. Iguana vs. “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garro De Oro vs. “The Tokyo Bad Boys” Nobu and Takuma vs. “NGD” Forestero and Sanson in a four-way tag match. Oro wore a lion’s mask (and a suit-and-tie!), and he opened against Sanson, who wore a white-and-black outfit and mask. Corey talked about the champs, Psycho Clown and Pagano, and their feud with the War Raiders. Plata (silver mask, plus suit-and-tie) entered and brawled with Forestero, who has a lot of tattoos on his chest. Takuma (dark hair) and Nobu (brown hair) worked over Plata. Mr. Iguana got in at 4:00 and hit a Crucifix Driver on Takuma for a nearfall.

La Parka entered, and he flipped Takuma in the sky, and he crashed to the mat, then La Parka hit a backbreaker over his knee. Plata hit a dive to the floor. Oro hit a moonsault to the floor. Oro hit a crossbody block in the ring for a nearfall on Sanson at 7:00. Takuma hit a top-rope twisting press to the floor! Nobu stole the stupid toy iguana, and he hit a brainbuster on Mr. Iguana for a nearfall. Sanson tagged himself in, and he faced La Parka. La Parka hit a flapjack. Mr. Iguana got a huracanrana on Sanson for a nearfall. La Parka hit a top-rope crossbody block on Forastero, then a twisting suplex on Forastero for the pin. Non-stop action. “This was a highlight reel from the opening bell,” Graves said.

La Parka and Mr. Iguana defeated “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garro De Oro, “The Tokyo Bad Boys” Nobu and Takuma, and “NGD” Forestero and Sanson in a four-way tag at 10:10.

NOTE: Cagematch.net says it was Kento in the match, teaming with Takuma, for the Tokyo Bad Boys, but Graves said it was Nobu, so I’m going with what Corey said.

* Mr. Iguana and La Parka left. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar came down and beat up Money Machine, the Tokyo Bad Boys, and the NGD. The War Raiders get a rematch against Psycho Clown and Pagano in two weeks!

* Backstage, Dorian knocked on the door of Marela’s office. A man entered the door. Everyone is interviewing to be the new AAA general manager!

* An ad aired for TripleMania in September! Two shows over three nights!

* Footage aired of Rey Fenix beating Laredo Kid from a recent episode. We saw new footage of them talking outside. (Subtitles on the screen). Laredo Kid told Rey he is jealous of Laredo’s title. Rey said he once held that belt. He asked for a title shot at an upcoming show. Laredo Kid said Fenix was lucky when they last fought. The rematch will be next week on a live episode!

2. Galeno vs. Drago and Chris Carter in a handicap match. Again, Galeno is 6’3″ and 280 pounds, per Graves, and I believe those numbers are legit. Graves mentioned Galeno’s success in NOAH. Both opponents were in the ring (no tags needed!) but Galeno hit a double clothesline. He tossed Carter across the ring. Rey said it’s the first time he’s seen a handicap match in Mexico. Galeno hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Drago onto Carter on the floor at 1:00. Galeno threw them both back into the ring. “It’s like looking at Thanos beating people up,” JBL said. (Hey, I’ve always used the Bane reference!!!)

Galeno decapitated Carter with a clothesline. “What is so great is these guys keep trying!” JBL said with a laugh. Galeno hit a senton. Omos emerged from the back and stood on top of the ramp. Galeno caught Drago and hit a twisting suplex. He threw Carter HARD onto Drago and pinned them both! “That is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen!” JBL said. Graves added, “What a debut for Galeno on AAA tonight!” I will reiterate that his full lucha name of “Galeno Del Mal” was never said… he’s just “Galeno” now.

Galeno defeated Drago and Chris Carter in a handicap match at 2:49.

* Footage aired of Bayley appearing last week to assist La Catalina and Lola Vice as they brawled with Las Toxinas. The babyface trio talked outside. We have a six-woman tag set for May 30! Also on that show is the mask vs. mask match between the Grande Americanos!

* Dorian Roldan was still outside the office, waiting to talk to Marsela. Cibernetico exited. He also wants to become general manager!!!

3. Aerostar and El Fiscal vs. “American Made” Brutus Creed and Julius Creed. Brutus carried the US flag across his back. (The Creeds should not be confused with two masked guys, Julio and Bruno, who have shown up in WWE recently! Those guys wear masks!) Aerostar wore all red, and El Fiscal wore mostly black with some green and yellow. Julius immediately attacked Fiscal. He slammed Brutus onto Fiscal. Loud boos for the Creeds. Fiscal slammed Aerostar onto Brutus at 1:30. Julius hit a suplex on the tiny Aerostar — the size difference between them is vast! Aerostar tried a dive to the floor, but the Creeds caught him and slammed him onto the ring apron.

The Creeds pushed Aerostar back into the ring and kept working him over. Julius hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 3:30, and they kept Aerostar on the mat. Fiscal tagged in at 5:30 and hit some clotheslines. He hit a top-rope double crossbody block. The Creeds bailed to the floor to regroup. Fiscal hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor onto the Creeds. Aerostar hit a springboard Trust Fall (Coffin Drop!) onto all three. In the ring, Julius hit a powerbomb on Aerostar, then he applied an ankle lock, and Aerostar tapped out! Good action, but that finish was pretty abrupt.

“American Made” Brutus Creed and Julius Creed defeated Aerostar and El Fiscal at 7:19.

* Rayo and Bravo ran to the ring to brawl with the Creeds. El Grande Americano Original (Gable) ran down to help the Creeds. They started to remove Bravo’s mask! El Grande Americano (Kaiser) ran to the ring. Gable put his chin forward, daring Kaiser to punch him. (They signed a contract that calls for no physicality!) Rayo and Bravo chased off the Creeds.

Final thoughts: While I enjoyed this episode, it was one of the more skippable episodes of the series — it was about setting up the show’s next two weeks, more than the action tonight. That said, I’ve always said I love a good one-sided squash match, and this is about as good a squash match as you can hope for. Chris Carter and Drago are both decent talents… but they are just so tiny compared to the massive Galeno. They bumped like crazy for him and made him look like a star. Again, I am very high on the potential of Galeno to be a leader of this promotion.

While the other matches were fairly skippable tonight, they did a great job with video packages from past weeks — something I’ve called for in recent weeks.