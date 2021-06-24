What's happening...

Melissa Coates dead at age 50

June 24, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Melissa Coates, who most recently worked as Sabu’s manager Super Genie, died on Wednesday at age 50. Coates had a leg amputated last year as a result of blood clots, but the cause of death has not been officially announced.

Powell’s POV: Coates was a bodybuilder who made the transition to pro wrestling. She was trained by Killer Kowalski and spent time in WWE’s developmental system. Coates was also a participant in two seasons of the television show “Extreme Dodgeball” on Game Show Network. My condolences to her family and friends.

