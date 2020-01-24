NWA Hard Times pay-per-view lineup (live coverage tonight): The NWA TV Title tournament, Marty Scurll appearing, NWA Women’s and NWA Tag Title matches

CategoriesMISC News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view that will take place tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios.

-NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon in a non-title match.

-Allysin Kay vs. Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Aron Stevens vs. Scott Steiner for the NWA National Championship.

-“Rock & Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson vs. James Storm and Eli Drake vs. “The Wild Cards” Thom Latimer and Royce Isaacs for the NWA Tag Titles.

-Tim Storm vs. Ken Anderson in an NWA TV Title tournament match.

-Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross in an NWA TV Title tournament match.

-Zicky Dice vs. Dan Maff in an NWA TV Title tournament match.

-Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch in an NWA TV Title tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The NWA featured a graphic at the end of their season two finale announcing that Marty Scurll will appear at the pay-per-view. The winner of the Storm vs. Anderson match will face the winner of Starks vs. Cross, and the winner of Dice vs. Maff vs. Question Mark vs. Murdoch will meet in the semifinal matches, and the finals will also take place on this show. NWA Hard Times is available exclusively via FITE.TV for $19.99. Join me for live coverage as the show streams beginning at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review afterward.



