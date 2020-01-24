WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Worlds Collide, NWA Hard Times, next Raw, AEW Dynamite, MLW, Impact Wrestling, and ROH events, WWE Smackdown, WWE 205 Live, Akira Maeda, Vince Russo, Mike Awesome, Gary Hart, Dr. Jerry Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Royal Rumble event will be held on Sunday in Houston, Texas at Cheater Park, er, Minute Maid Park. The show will feature men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the two-hour Kickoff Show on Sunday at 4CT/5ET and the main show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show on Sunday night.

-WWE Worlds Collide will be held on Saturday in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. The event features “Undisputed Era” Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “Imperium” Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel. Join me for my live review on Saturday night and the members’ exclusive audio review.

-The NWA Hard Times pay-per-view will be held tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios. The show features the eight-man tournament to determine the NWA TV Champion. Join me for my live review as the show streams on FITE.TV at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review afterward.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center with the final push for the Royal Rumble event. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight or on Saturday morning, as I will be covering NWA pay-per-view tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-We are looking for reports from upcoming events listed on this page. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-The NWA is taping television on Saturday and Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios. Marty Scurll will appear at Sunday’s event.

Future Events

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be live in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center.

-MLW Fightland will be held on February 1 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena with Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor, and Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Championship.

-Impact Wrestling’s next events will be television tapings on February 7-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Casino.

-The next ROH event will be the Free Enterprise show on February 9 in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Event Center.

Birthdays and Notables

-Akira Maeda is 61.

-Vince Russo is 59.

-The late Mike Awesome (Michael Alfonso) was born on January 24, 1965. He took his own life on February 17, 2007.

-The late Gary Hart (Gary Williams) was born on January 24, 1942. He died of a heart attack on March 16, 2008 at age 66.

-Dr. Jerry Graham (Jerry Matthews) died at age 75 on January 24, 1997.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

